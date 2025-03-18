Restomod Isuzu hints at possible upgrade for new 2.2-litre diesel

For the moment, Isuzu hasn't approved the more powerful unit for mass production in either the D-Max or MU-X.

Based on a 1988 Faster Z Spacecab, a bodystyle the locally-made Isuzu KB of the time never offered, the Dragon Max’s new 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine has been uprated to 162kW/550Nm. Image: Isuzu Thailand

Isuzu has started teasing an unusual concept speculation has alleged previews what could be the next phase for its new 2.2-litre MaxForce turbodiesel engine.

Old meets new

Set to be shown at the Bangkok International Motor Show at the end of March, the concept, called Dragon Max, uses the Spacecab or cab-and-a-half version of a 1988 Faster Z bakkie, known in South Africa as the KB and TFR in Thailand, as a base, but in a restomod fashion with an illuminated grille surround, LED headlights and fog lamps, and side skirts.

Furnished further with a honeycomb grille, black alloy wheels, a deep lower air intake, sportier bumper, black mirror caps and Brembo brakes, the concept swaps-out the 4JA1 2.5-litre diesel engine used at the time, for the MaxForce uprated by local automotive group, Tripetch.

A long-time Isuzu Thailand partner, the revisions see power and torque increase from 120kW/400Nm in the facelift D-Max and MU-X, to 162kW/550Nm without requiring a second turbocharger.

Not yet mass-production approved

While nothing but a one-off for now, Thailand’s headlightmag.com reports that the upgrade could open further development of the engine once rumoured to replace not only the current 1.9-litre RZ4E-TC unit, but also the 3.0-litre 4JJ3-TCX that has been Isuzu’s flagship since 2002.

Producing 22kW/100Nm more than the latter, the uprated MaxForce beats-out Ford’s 2.0-litre bi-turbo Panther by 12kW/50Nm, as well as the conventional 2.8 GD-6 that outputs 150kW/500Nm in the Toyota Hilux.

Developing three kilowatts less but the same Newton Metres as the upgraded 2.8 GD-6 powering the Hilux GR Sport III, the unit, for the moment, has not been approved for mass production in either D-Max or MU-X and as such, remains bespoke to the concept for now.

More soon

Expect Isuzu to release more details though once the wraps come off of the Dragon Max in just over two weeks’ time.

