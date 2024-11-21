Isuzu’s new 2.2-litre diesel detailed without any electrification

Derived from the current 1.9, the new single turbo 2.2 not only offers 10kW/50Nm more grunts, but also debuts a brand-new eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Derived from the current 1.9 it will eventually replace outright, the new 2.2-litre Max Force turbodiesel offers-up 10kW/50Nm more with outputs of 120kW/400Nm. Image: Isuzu Thailand via headlightmag.com

Having teased its new 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine for the first time earlier this week, Isuzu has officially ended months of speculation by providing specification details of the new unit called DDI Max Force.

Showcased in Thailand on Wednesday evening (20 November), where principal production of both the D-Max bakkie and MU-X SUV takes place, the Max Force will systemically replace the 1.9-litre BluePower that remains on-sale for now, but not the stalwart N-series truck derived 3.0-litre four-cylinder.

No EV assistance

Available in Thailand from 28 November underneath the bonnets of both the D-Max and MU-X, the unit forms part of the RZ range of engine and is therefore related to 1.9 which carries the internal moniker RZ4E-TC.

ALSO READ: This is it: Isuzu starts teasing D-Max and MU-X’s new 2.2-litre heart

Displacing 2 164 cc’s and not the exact 2 200 cc’s as previously alleged, the 2.2 RZ4F Max Force develops 120kW/400Nm, 10kW/50Nm more than the 1.9, and also omits any form of electrification as originally reported.

New transmission

Designed with efficiency and better response in mind, the RZ4F will initially only be offered on select two-wheel-drive versions of the Thai-market D-Max and the newly facelift MU-X, with its amount of twist being delivered to the ground through a brand-new eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Both the D-Max and MU-X receive the new mill that can be paired to a six-speed manual or a brand-new eight-speed automatic gearbox. Image: headlightmag.com

As with the BluePower, the Max Force will offer a six-speed manual on entry-level and mid-range derivatives, though only on the D-Max.

No power bump for 3.0-litre

According to a report by headlightmag.com, the 3.0-litre, which has been around since 2002 and upgraded to its current 4JJ3-TCX designation with the debut of the present RG-generation D-Max in 2019, has also undergone efficiency changes, but without any power or torque uptakes.

As such, the big displacement four-cylinder continues to produce 140kW/450Nm with a choice of rear-wheel-drive and selectable four-wheel-drive depending on the model.

Also carried over is the six-speed automatic gearbox instead of the Max Force’s eight-speed, as well as the six-speed manual on V-Cross versions of the D-Max

“The new D-Max and MU-X, with a new engine and eight-speed automatic transmission, will bring significant improvements in driving performance and fuel economy,” Isuzu President and Chief Operations Officer, Shinsuke Minami, said in a statement.

South Africa, unknown

As mentioned, the Max Force will be specific to Thailand initially, but could be made available in other markets with the onset of 2025.

At present, its availability in South Africa remains a mystery as the local market is yet to receive both the facelift D-Max and updated MU-X.

According to report by cars.co.za though, both the mentioned revised models will become available in 2025.

NOW READ: New Isuzu diesel engine could arrive as a mild-hybrid in 2025