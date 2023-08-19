LISTEN: Pothole-proof Isuzu D-Max AT35 no threat to Raptor

While this bakkie is extremely capable off-road, it is anything but a rival for Mzansi's fastest bakkie.

The Isuzu D-Max AT35’s local arrival is quite a curious one. Despite its rugged off-road credentials, this bakkie does not offer direct competition to the Ford Ranger Raptor.

In this week’s edition of the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring‘s Jaco van der Merwe and Mark Jones discuss the AT35.

They look at how it differs from the V-Cross model and where it’s positioned in the local market.

The AT35 bakkie gets its name from a combination of the abbreviation of Icelandic company Arctic Trucks and its 35-inch tyres.

Arctic Trucks specialises in the re-engineering and conversion of four-wheel drive vehicles for extreme conditions.

Isuzu D-Max like no other

The bush-ready bakkie is based on the flagship Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 4×4.

In addition, it receives a lift-kit developed by Arctic Trucks, the mentioned 35-inch BF Goodrich rubberware, heavy-duty Bilstein dampers, branded side-steps and an off-road suspension.

The D-Max AT35 also features colour coded wheel arches and widened front and rear tracks. Ground clearance is up 34 mm from the V-Cross to 266 mm, while wading depth increased by 65 mm to 865 mm.

However, what the AT35 does not get, is additional power similar to the Ford Ranger Raptor. It is powered by the 3.0-litre diesel engine carried over from the V-Cross. The blown four-pot mill makes 140 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque.

Power struggle

While the Raptor is designed as an off-road performance bakkie and the Isuzu D-Max AT35 to climb over mountains, enthusiasts will no doubt want more power in the latter. South Africa is bakkie country and the performance of these vehicles is often serves as the deal breaker.

When the Raptor was introduced to the previous generation Ford Ranger, it was also criticised for a lack of power.

Powered by the familiar 157 kW/500 Nm bi-turbo diesel engine that served on the rest of the range, it had no power bump.

Ford addressed the issue by introducing the beastly 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine on the current generation. The mill punches out 292 kW/583 Nm, which enabled the Raptor to became South Africa’s fastest bakkie.

Ford has since also introduced the Ranger Wildtrak X which features an enhance off-road specific suspension. It is powered the new generation 154 kW/500 Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine.