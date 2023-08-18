Spec-filled JAC T8 emerges after visit to surgeon’s office

Line-up now spans two models following the dropping of the entry-level 1.9-litre derivatives.

The comparative smallest Chinese automaker operating in South Africa, commercial vehicle brand, JAC, has taken the wraps off of the refreshed version of the T8 double cab bakkie.

What has changed?

Introduced four years ago, and prevailing as its flagship model for now, the adaptions centre around the exterior.

Likely to be succeeded next year as range-topping product by the much delayed T9 Hunter that premiered at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, the T8’s reworked aesthetic comprises a new chrome grille, headlights resplendent with daytime running LEDs, a restyled front bumper and new 18-inch alloy wheels.

Reserved for the 4×4 is a black styling bar, side-steps and a rear step integrated into the bumper. Seemingly, the T8’s rear has remained unchanged as no accompanying images showing it was disclosed.

On offer

Bar the inclusion of a sunroof, the T8’s interior remains unaffected with the same applying to the standard specification sheet.

Now renamed Super Lux, the T8’s list of features comprises a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB, a six-speaker sound system, all around electric windows, leather upholstery, front and rear armrests, an electric driver’s and Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto.

Interior has been bolstered by the inclusion of a sunroof. Image: JAC.

Additional items include:

leather covered multi-function steering wheel;

tyre pressure monitor;

cruise control;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

heated and electric mirrors;

ABS with EBD and Brake Assist;

keyless entry;

auto lock/unlock door;

traction control;

dual front airbags;

Electronic Stability Control;

Hill Start Assist

Measuring 5 325 mm long, 1 880 mm wide and 1 830 mm tall, the T8’s wheelbase stretches 3 090 mm and according to JAC, has a claimed claimed payload of 900 kg, towing capacity of 2 000 kg for a braked trailer and as standard, a rubberised loadbin.

Underneath and up front

Equipped as standard with a rear diff-lock regardless of the drive wheels, motivation is now solely provided by the CTI-badged 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine following the decision to drop the Volkswagen-made 1.9-litre unit available until now.

Paired exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox, the oil-burner develops 104kW/320Nm and will consume diesel at a claimed 7.8 L/100 km.

Once again regardless of being two-wheel-drive or fitted with the optional Borg-Warner supplied four-wheel-drive system, the T8 has a ground clearance of 220 mm, departure angle of 22.4-degrees, breakover of 23.5-degrees and approach of 29.6-degrees.

Price

Available in a choice of six colours; silver, white, black, grey, red and blue, the T8 Super Lux carries a sticker price of R449 900 for the two-wheel-drive and R499 900 for the 4×4.

Covering both is a five-year/150 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/60 000 km service plan.

