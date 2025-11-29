Isuzu gives D-Max V-Cross and AT35 bakkies the black treatment

Onyx Black trim was previously only offered on the MU-X and D-Max X-Rider models.

Our love affair with darkened or blacked out editions continues unabated as Isuzu South Africa announces that they have expanded the range of colours available on their range-topping D-Max double cab models, comprising the luxurious V-Cross, and the highly capable D-Max Arctic Truck AT35. Both bakkies can now be specified in metallic Onyx Black.

“Based on the success of the recently launched MU-X Onyx XT and the X-Rider Black in Onyx Black, we’ve had keen customer interest in adding the black colour option to the range-topping D-Max models,” says Kevin Fouché, Department Executive, Product Planning, Isuzu Motors South Africa.

The D-Max V-Cross double cab bakkie is a sophisticated, stylish, and feature-rich luxury model. It is available in HR (High Ride) 4×2 and also in a 4×4 version for owners who enjoy venturing off-road.

Isuzu D-Max AT35 locally built

The AT35 is based on the V-Cross 4×4 and is built along with the rest of the D-Max range at the Isuzu Motors South Africa plant in Struandale, Gqeberha. The specialised Arctic Truck upgrades take place in a dedicated conversion area in the body shop. Here Isuzu’s most skilled artisans and technicians craft the bigger wheel wells and arches to accommodate the large 35-inch tyres and beefed-up suspension that give this vehicle its legendary go-anywhere ability.

The AT35 continues to be an exclusive bakkie, but only available on special order through Isuzu’s local dealer network, with limited production numbers.

Trusted and trusted diesel power

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and AT35 share the 140kW/450Nm, 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine mated to six-speed automatic transmission. This transmission delivers smooth and fast shifts, while also ensuring excellent fuel economy.

The addition of the Onyx Black colour also forms part of Isuzu’s ongoing product enhancement strategy aimed at offering customers greater choice, standout styling, and vehicles that also match their lifestyle ambitions.

The Isuzu D-Max range comes standard with a five-year/90 000km service plan and five-year/120 000km warranty.