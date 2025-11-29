Motoring

Home » Motoring

Isuzu gives D-Max V-Cross and AT35 bakkies the black treatment

Picture of Mark Jones

By Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

3 minute read

29 November 2025

09:05 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Onyx Black trim was previously only offered on the MU-X and D-Max X-Rider models.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and AT35 now offered in Onyx Black

V-Cross and AT35 buyers have a new colour to choose from. Picture: Supplied

Our love affair with darkened or blacked out editions continues unabated as Isuzu South Africa announces that they have expanded the range of colours available on their range-topping D-Max double cab models, comprising the luxurious V-Cross, and the highly capable D-Max Arctic Truck AT35. Both bakkies can now be specified in metallic Onyx Black.

“Based on the success of the recently launched MU-X Onyx XT and the X-Rider Black in Onyx Black, we’ve had keen customer interest in adding the black colour option to the range-topping D-Max models,” says Kevin Fouché, Department Executive, Product Planning, Isuzu Motors South Africa.

The D-Max V-Cross double cab bakkie is a sophisticated, stylish, and feature-rich luxury model. It is available in HR (High Ride) 4×2 and also in a 4×4 version for owners who enjoy venturing off-road.

ALSO READ: PODCAST: Isuzu X-Rider Black Edition a surefire winner for Mzansi

Isuzu D-Max AT35 locally built

The AT35 is based on the V-Cross 4×4 and is built along with the rest of the D-Max range at the Isuzu Motors South Africa plant in Struandale, Gqeberha. The specialised Arctic Truck upgrades take place in a dedicated conversion area in the body shop. Here Isuzu’s most skilled artisans and technicians craft the bigger wheel wells and arches to accommodate the large 35-inch tyres and beefed-up suspension that give this vehicle its legendary go-anywhere ability.

The AT35 continues to be an exclusive bakkie, but only available on special order through Isuzu’s local dealer network, with limited production numbers.

Trusted and trusted diesel power

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and AT35 share the 140kW/450Nm, 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine mated to six-speed automatic transmission. This transmission delivers smooth and fast shifts, while also ensuring excellent fuel economy.

The addition of the Onyx Black colour also forms part of Isuzu’s ongoing product enhancement strategy aimed at offering customers greater choice, standout styling, and vehicles that also match their lifestyle ambitions.

The Isuzu D-Max range comes standard with a five-year/90 000km service plan and five-year/120 000km warranty.

Read more on these topics

bakkie D-Max Isuzu

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Will Donald Trump grant SA visas to attend G20 Summit in US? Mashatile explains [VIDEO]
Weather Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend
Politics Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?
News Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates
News ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships