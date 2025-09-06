PODCAST: Isuzu X-Rider Black Edition a surefire winner for Mzansi

South Africans love special edition bakkies like Toyota Hilux Legend and Nissan Navara Stealth.

For the first time in six years, the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider will be offered in a Black Edition.

The model run will be limited to 150 units and in addition to its predecessor’s two-wheel drive-only configuration, will also be available in four-wheel drive.

The Isuzu D-Max is the third best-selling bakkie in South Africa behind the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. Model like the Black Edition will only boost the Japanese carmaker’s local stock.

ALSO READ: Priced: Black Edition suited Isuzu D-Max X-Rider makes comeback

Isuzu D-Max makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we take a closer look at the X-Rider Black Edition. Local buyers love limited-run bakkies, a tactic many of Isuzu’s rivals also frequently uses. Two of the more recent ones include the Toyota Hilux Legend 55 and Nissan Navara Stealth.

Over and above the X-Rider touches, the Black Edition benefits from gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres, black mirror caps, a black sports bar and side steps, Gunmetal Metallic finish on the grille, white decals at the base of the doors and a number’s plaque on the inner left front wing.

Like the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider, the Black Edition also features a soft tonneau cover, red ISUZU lettering on the grille, black centre caps with red ISUZU scripting, LED headlamps and fog lamps, black door handles, black tailgate handle, red X badges, a blacked-out B-pillar, grey roof rails and black Isuzu badging on the tailgate. It is only offered in Onyx Black paintwork.

ALSO READ: Work-ready single cab Isuzu D-Max ready to strut its stuff

No changes inside

The X-Rider’s cabin is carried over the Black Edition. It includes black leather upholstery, red stitching and X badges and red accents around the door handles. There is also red contrast stitching on the gear lever boot, doors, handbrake and steering wheel.

The Isuzu X-Rider Black Edition is powered by one engine; a 1.9-litre turbodiesel which sends 110kW of power and 350Nm of torque to either the rear of all four wheels via six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Pricing for the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider Black Edition starts at R664 100.