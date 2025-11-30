Toyota Hilux conversions simplified with Custom Builds programme

Conversions can now be included in purchase price and are backed by Toyota warranty.

Looking for a Toyota Hilux bakkie that offers you steel or aluminium dropsides, cargo rails with optional dropsides, full or field-technician canopies, and drybox solutions for secure equipment storage?

Toyota South Africa Motors has you covered with Hilux Custom Builds. It is a fully integrated conversion programme that brings professionally engineered, purpose-built solutions to the showroom floor.

Each build begins with a dedicated flat-deck Toyota Hilux 2.4 GD-6 (4X2 or 4X4) base unit. Working within Toyota Motor Corporation’s CVPP (Conversion Vehicle Partner Programme) framework, engineers have developed a range of configurations from first principles, ensuring structural integrity, compatibility and long-term durability.

ALSO READ: Toyota Hilux and Fortuner ready to rumble off showroom floor

Toyota Hilux conversions top notch

Developed entirely in-house, tested to OEM standards and delivered through the national dealer network, these conversions eliminate the traditional reliance on aftermarket fitment and give customers a seamless, factory-backed alternative. All builds are evaluated under South African conditions to ascertain that they meet the same quality, reliability and performance expectations as the vehicles themselves. And these options cater to industries that rely on practical, reliable workhorses. Whether in agriculture, mining, construction or field service.

ALSO READ: Isuzu D-Max single cab soon to trade barrels for house moving

What sets Hilux Custom Builds apart is the integrated nature of the offering. Every Toyota Hilux conversion is designed by Toyota engineers and tested to original equipment standards. Each are also backed by the brand’s three-year/100 000km warranty, which mirrors that of the base vehicle.

This alignment provides customers with a benchmark and simplifies ownership by ensuring the entire vehicle falls under one support umbrella. The programme also streamlines procurement.

ALSO READ: The many uses of cattle rails

Your one-stop shop

Toyota Hilux conversions can be ordered with the vehicle and delivered as a complete unit. This also removes delays and uncertainties associated with third-party installations. Because the conversion is sold with the Hilux itself, its full value is recognised in future resale. This offers customers a predictable ownership cycle.

Hilux Custom Builds are now available through Toyota’s official accessories and fleet dealer network. For pricing, compatibility details or assistance in finding a solution suited to your needs, customers can engage directly with their nearest Toyota Fleet or Accessories representative.