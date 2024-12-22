Isuzu D-Max X-Rider arrives – 2024 Motoring Newsmaker No 10

Popular bakkie returns to take the fight to Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

There was a lot of hype around the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider when it finally made its first appearance in seventh generation guise this year.

Then the latest reiteration of South Africa’s third best-selling bakkie was rolled out in 2022, it was only offered in L, LS, LSE and V-Cross derivatives. As promised during its local launch Isuzu pulled the trigger on the additional model in 2024.

X marks the spot

Based on the LS spec Isuzu D-Max, the X-Rider receives several styling and functional enhancements to make it stand out from the crowd, something which no doubt attributes to the popularity of the badge.

These enhancements include LED headlights and fog lamps, gloss black grille with a red Isuzu badge, black door and tailgate handles and mirror caps, black sports bar and blacked-out B-pillar. It also comes standard with tow bar, side-steps, grey roof rails, 18-inch alloy wheels, soft tonneau cover and X-Rider badges on the tailgate and doors.

Inside, a red Isuzu badge sits prominently on the steering wheel along with red stitching on the black leather seats. X badges are everywhere from the floor mats to the front seat headrests.

The X-Rider features a 1.9-litre turbodiesel mill which produces the same 110kW of power and 350Nm of torque as in other 1.9 TDI Isuzu model.

Sluggish Isuzu D-Max X-Rider

The Citizen Motoring took the X-Rider to Gerotek to weigh it up against its rival from the biggest two bakkie stables, Toyota and Ford. Here the direct rivals are the 2.4-litre Toyota Hilux Raider X which features 110kW/400Nm and the class-leading 125kW/405Nm 2.0-litre single turbo Ford Ranger.

Due to the Isuzu’s huge turbo lag off the line, it wasn’t much of a contest’. The X-Rider only managed to reach 100km/h from standstill in 14.37 seconds.

The 2.4-litre Toyota Hilux ran a time of 13.21 with the superb single turbo Ford running a 11.74-second time.

The Isuzu D-Max X-Rider did manage to beat a host of other bakkies like the Mahindra Pik-Up S11 Karoo, GWM P Series 2.0TD LT and Peugeot Landtrek 4Action.