New Isuzu diesel engine could arrive as a mild-hybrid in 2025

Mild-hybrid assistance will see the D-Max and MU-X take aim at the incoming hybrid versions of the Toyota Hilux and Fortuner.

Although updated in 2023, the D-Max will get a more significant revision in 2025, which will include the reported debut of the new mild-hybrid 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine. Image: Isuzu

First reported, but not fully detailed last year, a new report from Thailand has alleged that Isuzu’s incoming downsized turbodiesel engine could debut as early as 2025 with added mild-hybrid assistance.

New electrically assisted heart

While still not commented on by Isuzu, the new unit will reportedly be a development of the current RZ family, which comprises a single variant; the 1.9-litre RZ4E-TC, affixed with the BluePower moniker in certain markets, which develops 110kW/350Nm in both the D-Max bakkie and the MU-X SUV.

Set to have its displacement increased from the present 1 898 cc to 2 200 cc, the newcomer will not only replace the 1.9, which succeeded the long serving 2.5 D-TEQ still in use in the lower-spec D-Max GEN 6, but reportedly also the N-series truck derived 3.0-litre 4JJ3-TCX in an apparent higher state of tune.

New 2.2 will be a reported development of the 1.9-litre RZ used in the MU-X and lower spec versions of the D-Max, including the depicted new X-Rider. Image: Isuzu

In making its latest findings, Thailand’s headlightmag.com reports the 2.2, at one point tipped to displace 2.4-litres, will feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system designed to reduce lag from start-up, while providing additional power and torque for short spells.

An move, should the Thai report prove accurate, that will see D-Max take direct aim at the mild-hybrid Toyota Hilux that debuted in Europe last December – and later the Toyota Fortuner – no details about or torque figures were revealed, though speculation points to a likely considerable increase over the 1.9 and the 3.0-litre’s 140kW/450Nm should twin-turbocharging be applied.

Should be approval be given, expect the 2.2 to eventually find its way into the MU-X as well. Image: Isuzu

The electric hardware set to be connected to the engine in a belt starter/generator configuration, the introduction of the 2.2 will reportedly form part of the D-Max’s first major mid-life overhaul since its world debut in 2019.

Although stylistically tweaked inside and out in October last year, the 2.2 will represent the biggest mechanical nuance since the introduction of the RZ family in the previous generation D-Max in 2015.

Twin-turbo not new

Stalwart 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine has been Isuzu’s flagship since 2002. Image: Isuzu

Should it mark the end of the 3.0-litre that debuted in 2002 as the internally named 4JH1-TC, the D-Max will follow the same route as the new Mitsubishi Triton and the Ford Ranger/Volkswagen Amarok by adopting twin-turbocharging as opposed to prevailing with a large displacement engine aided by a single turbo.

Worth though is that the previous D-Max did offer a unique twin-blown version of the 2.5 D-TEQ engine, but only in Europe as a result of the 3.0-litre not being available.

More soon

For now still shrouded in mystery, expectations are that more details of the new 2.2-litre diesel will become apparent as the year progresses.

