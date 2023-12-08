Chery pencils 2024 in for debut of Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 PHEV

Line-up of new energy vehicles will all be introduced in 2024 with the plug-in hybrid Jaecoo J7 and all-electric Omoda E5 due before year-end.

Revealed at its New Journey, New Life International User Summit in Wuhu two months ago, Chery South Africa has confirmed that its line-up of new energy vehicles (NEVs) will commence with the plug-in hybrid Tiggo Pro range in early 2024.

What to expect

Hybrid Tiggo 8 Pro will become the line-up’s new flagship above the Pro Max in 2024.

Previously reported as being earmarked for introduction only in 2025, the pair of models comprise the Tiggo 7 Pro e+ and Tiggo 8 Pro Hybrid that have since gone on-sale in major export markets in Asia with others, including to Australia, following next year.

Set to be joined on local soil around the same time by the all-electric Omoda E5 spun-off of the conventional C5, the plug-in hybrid setup combines the 1.5 T-GDI engine from the standard Tiggo 7 Pro and C5 with a pair of electric motors driven by a 19.27-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Power struggle

Paired to a unique transmission with three-speeds dubbed Direct Hybrid Transmission or DHT, the combined system output seemingly varies from market to market as the initial output mentioned for South Africa stood at 180kW/510Nm.

Charging outlet on the front wing distinguishing the Tiggo 7 Pro e+ from the Pro Max.

Based on global reports though, the system delivers as much as 240kW/545Nm while offering a range of 80 km, well down on the 110 km mentioned at the Wuhu showpiece.

Rear facia look mirrors that of the Tiggo 8 Pro Max.

Equipped with no less than nine driving modes, a theoretical range of close on 1 000 km is said to be possible with the combustion engine and hybrid system taken into account.

Waiting time charging the 19.27-kWh battery pack is unknown.

“Chery has outperformed the South African market consistently over the past two years, and we believe that we can further accelerate our sales performance by entering the NEV market,” Chery South Africa Deputy Executive General Manager, Tony Liu, said in a statement.

Two-tone interior will most likely be offered in the South African-spec Tiggo 7 Pro e+ next year.

“As our short history in South Africa has shown, we do not simply enter a new market segment with a new model. We cannot wait to introduce [the e+ and Hybrid] in South Africa”.

Steeper price likely

A NEV range that will be expanded to four with the debut of the plug-in hybrid Jaecoo J7 from the third quarter of 2024, final specification, and indeed system outputs, of the Tiggo 7 Pro e+ and Tiggo 8 Pro Hybrid will only be announced in the run-up to the still unknown local launch date next year.

Combined power varies from as little as 180 kW, to a reported 240 kW.

As a comparison, pricing for the Tiggo 7 Pro starts at R442 900 and ends at R609 900 for the newly introduced Pro Max AWD Executive, while stickers for the Tiggo 8 Pro, until the arrival of the all-paw gripping Max, range from R609 900 to R669 300.

Unlike the Tiggo 7 Pro e+, the Tiggo 8 Pro will only wear the Hybrid moniker.

Unsurprisingly, Tiggo 7 Pro e+ and Tiggo 8 Pro Hybrid will top their respective line-up, which will yield sticker prices of more than R700 000, the most of any Chinese vehicle excluding the all-electric GWM Ora 03 introduced last month.

