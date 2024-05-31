Jaguar F-Type says goodbye as befitting of a proper old-school GT

Production might have already stopped, yet the now coupe-only F-Type proves it can still surprise after a decade.

F-Type debuted in 2013 as the XK’s replacement, but received its present styling after its one and only facelift in 2019.

Despite the European Union (UN)’s announcement earlier this month that it had decided against implementing the controversial Euro 7 emissions regulations next year in favour of the less stringent Euro 6e, the move won’t prompt Jaguar to reverse its decision of completely reinventing its line-up for 2025.

EU changes, Coventry doesn’t

A series of regulations meant to support electric vehicles in preparation for the now under threat total banning of combustion engines in 2035, the EU6e requirements makes several allowances favouring the latter, of the which the finer details were not divulged.

Regardless, the leaping cat appears certain to continue with its model realignment, which, as indicated last month, will see it become an EV exclusive brand with none of the current models, including the I-Pace, being reinvented or carried over.

In effect, this means that production of the XE and XF would cease by June this year, while the early stages of 2025 would mark the of the E-Pace and F-Pace SUVs.

Unsurprisingly, one of the first to bid farewell is the F-Type, a model that debuted as a concept in 2000 supposed to replace the XK, but only entered production 13 years later as a radically different looking successor.

One last goodbye

In actuality, F-Type production wrapped-up last year, although the final batch have only now started arriving in export markets, with South Africa being one.



The recipient of a one and only facelift in 2019, the arrival of the F-Type for the week-long stay tuned out to be an interesting one.



Besides being the end of the nomenclature itself, the curtain will also come down on the AJ-V8 5.0-litre supercharged V8 that has been in production in various displacements since 1996.



A farewell of note, the last goodbye involved not the top-spec F-Type R, but the base 75 introduced in 2022 as a tribute to Jaguar’s 75th anniversary.

Seemingly more of a gentleman’s GT then the performance bruiser R, the 75 proved anything but a slouch, if not on the same level, as its sibling.

Styling conundrum

Predictability restrained in appearance, the 75 still strikes an imposing figure, although not universally liked after its one-and-only facelift five years ago.

Styled to resemble to the XE with an appearance that arguably doesn’t look as aggressive as the pre-facelift F-Type, the subjectively of styling will remain as a typical “like it or hate it” scenario.

As a final tribute, Jaguar has made little available in the way of options, the sole cost extra fitted to our tester being uprated brakes consisting of red painted calipers and larger discs measuring 380 mm at the front and 376 mm at the rear.

Rear-end changes weren’t not extensive as the front.

A R5 200 option, the Black Design Package, Pixel LED headlights, glass roof and 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels are all included, as is the active bootlid spoiler that lowers and raises automatically at highway speeds.

Still resplendent with a side profile similar to the Aston Martin DB9 and a rear facia that has changed nowhere as dramatically as the front, the F-Type, regardless of being the entry-level model or it divisive styling, remains a looker – even in the somewhat restrained Eiger Grey paint option.

Loosely comparable to the personal luxury car graze of Malaise-era 1970s North America where cruising and styling offset performance and power as a result of the energy crisis and emission regulations, where the F-Type is unable to hide its age is on the inside.

Updated in 2019 with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the interior feels dated and the graphics and layout of the 10-inch Touch Duo infotainment system nowhere as slick or clean as the Pivi Pro found in the E-Pace and F-Pace.

The datedness though, bizarrely, also works in the cabin’s favour as the ergonomics are placed logically and the switchgear easy to fathom due to being physical instead of touch-sensitive.

Facelift brought a 10-inch Touch Duo infotainment system and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster as the main changes.

A functional and initial comfortable environment to be as a result of the snug and supportive heated and ventilated standard Windsor-leather Performance seats, the inclusion of the glass roof wasn’t welcomed as much due to its impact on headroom.

Unlikely to be appreciated by taller folk, the only method to unlock sufficient space involved opening the sunblind that instantly made the deciphering the infotainment system impossible, never mind upping the Celsius occupants will find unbearable in summer months.

Infotainment display provides the biggest hint of how little has changed inside.

Besides the extended leather package at R17 500, a heated steering (R4 600) and edged floor mats (R700), the F-Type 75’s specification list includes not only the seats, but also dual-zone climate control, the cracking Meridian sound system and an electric bootlid as standard items.

Unique to it though are stainless steel treadplates, gloss black and alloy inserts, a suede Ebony roofliner and a monogram outline of its design on the cowling above the infotainment system.

Leave it by the curb

Its driving position bang-on despite a few contortions being required to get inside, the likely biggest gripe from a packaging standout, is a lack of boot space.

Spare wheel takes up most of the F-Type’s boot space, but is still a welcome addition given worsening road conditions.

Despite Jaguar’s claim of 309-litres, the majority is taken-up by the spare wheel omitted in Europe in favour of a puncture repair-kit.

While a welcome addition given the country’s road conditions, the lack of space somewhat tarnishes the 75’s GT aspiration as once on the move, it lives up to the moniker with ease.

Soft growler

Pulsating red to resemble a heartbeat with the ignition turned-on, the fourth generation AJ-V8 barks into life with a vicious roar befitting of what an F-Type should sound like.

However, this changes once on the move. While understandable given its line-up ranking, progress felt slow and would only get rapid above 3 000 rpm.

Even described as artificially slowed-down so as to avoid trampling on the R, the 75 also lacked theatrics as the supercharged V8 sounded muted and without the characteristic wine that has made it an icon.

Flicking the toggle switch beside the gear lever to Dynamic mode changes matters, as does pressing the sports exhaust button that opens-up the butterfly valve in each of the four outlets.

Centre console has relied heavily on physical switchgear, which is logically laid-out and a doddle to use.

Doing this unlocks a metallic sound akin a series of rapid fire gunshots and chainsaws that becomes intoxicating and with no need of resorting to the audio system to provide aural entertainment.

With all-wheel-drive and 331kW/580Nm as its disposal, the F-Type 75 blasted from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds at Gerotek with Road Test Editor Mark Jones behind the wheel – a surprise tenth faster than Jaguar’s claim.

The criticism of the F-Type 75 feeling slower than what its performance and power suggests didn’t escape Mark’s noticing either as elsewhere, it felt otherwise accomplished.

Windsor leather performance seats are standard and further furnished with cooling and heating elements from the get-go.

In addition to the driving position, the steering felt weighted and direct, the brakes razor sharp and the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox as slick as possible.

Adding to the all-paw traction, the 75’s suspension tuning isn’t typical GT hard. In fact, while on admittedly firm, the step-up still has enough “give” to be comfortable as required by a long distance cruising grand tourer.

That being side, the ride did become unsettling and jiggly on less-than-ideal surfaces.

An area unlikely to attract attention or gasps is the fuel consumption, which displayed an indicated best – and more than adequate is has to be said – of 12.5 L/100 km after seven-day and 540 km.

Conclusion

While a new market outlook has ultimately become its final enemy, the Jaguar F-Type remains something special and likeable despite its flaws inside and out.

A British approach to grand touring, the 75’s sticker price of R2 167 400, which included the mentioned options plus a safety pack at R26 800 for a total of R54 800, could be considered good value given the numbers of features already fitted as standard.

Jaguar leaper is finished in black as part of the Black Design Pack that comes standard on the 75th Anniversary.

That being said, it feels a bit undone power-wise, however, this won’t matter to buyers who opted for it specifically and on purpose, not the R.

The end of an era, the F-Type’s final tribute still has its merits and although not the wild one, a fitting goodbye nonetheless.

