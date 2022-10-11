Jaguar sending F-Type off with special 75 Edition

Charl Bosch

With its future having been in the balance for a number of years, Jaguar has confirmed that the F-Type will officially bow out in 2023 as the brand prepares for an all-electric future come 2025.

Unveiled in 2013 as the replacement for the XK, the departure of the F-Type, after what will be ten years, will take place in the same year that the leaping cat celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Both coupe and cabriolet models will depart next year as part of Jaguar’s move to become an entirely electrically motivated brand in 2025.

As such, the final send-off, based on the coupe and cabriolet, will carry the 75 Edition nomenclature utilising a series of bespoke exterior and interior trim pieces.

Aesthetically, the touches applied to the F-Type, which received its current look three years ago as part of an extensive mid-life refresh, comprise gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels, standard Pixel LED headlights, commemorative 75 badges and a single bespoke colour called Giola Green Metallic.

Inside, the adaptions comprise standard Windsor leather sport or performance heated and cooled seats with a monogram stitch pattern, an Ebony suede-trimmed roofliner, stainless steel treadplates, aluminium inserts on the centre console and the black interior styling pack.

Somewhat surprisingly, Jaguar has also fettled with the chassis by making the active electronic differential standard regardless of the engine selected, in addition to constructing the rear knuckles out of die-cast lightweight aluminium and enlarging the wheel bearings on all four corners.

75 Years builds on the updates applied to the F-Type three years ago.

Reserved from V8 and R models though are stiffer upper ball joints and in the case of the latter, the fitting of the otherwise optional carbon ceramic brakes utilising yellow painted caliper six-piston setup at the front and four-piston at the rear, and specifically developed Pirelli PZero tyres.

Up front, the 75 Edition is unchanged from the regular F-Type, meaning an all V8 line-up for South Africa following the quiet dropping of the four-cylinder P300 and six-cylinder P380 derivatives.

Side profile of the cabriolet .

This, therefore, leaves the P450 R-Dynamic that produces 331kW/580Nm from the outgoing Ford-made AJ-V8 5.0-litre supercharged mill and the mentioned R that utilises the same engine, but with outputs of 423kW/700Nm.

The only transmission option is the carryover eight-speed automatic entrusted with the sending the amount of twist to the rear or all wheels, the latter being the sole option for the F-Type R. With no power uptakes featuring, performance figures continue without change.

Interior changes are small .

Available from January next year, no pricing details for the F-Type 75 Edition were announced, but expect a small premium over the standard F-Type’s current starting price of R1 688 666.