Cancelled Jaguar XJ confirmed to get EV successor in 2025

Report claims the unnamed model will continue to be a sedan and produce 338 kW, while having a maximum claimed range of 765 km.

Nine generations of XJ almost become ten until Jaguar cancelled the almost ready production model in 2021. Image: JLR.

In an unexpected turnaround, Jaguar has announced it will be introducing a replacement for the cancelled XJ come its move towards complete electrification in 2025.

Cancelled on 99

Known to have been almost production ready with sales set to have started in 2022, the now renamed JLR abruptly called a halt to proceedings in 2021 as a result of the XJ not conforming to its now terminated Reimage product strategy set-up by former CEO, Thierry Bolloré.

“Although the nameplate may be retained, the planned Jaguar XJ replacement will not form part of the line-up, as the brand looks to realise its unique potential,” Jaguar said in an statement at the time.

Last generation XJ lasted from 2009 to 2019. Image: JLR.

Supposed to have been based on the all-electric Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform, the internally named X391 replacement for the X351 XJ, which had been on-sale since 2009, would have utilised a battery pack displacing 90.2-kWh and according to Autocar, travel 466 km on a single charge.

Will the following happen?

According to the latest claims, the British publication reports the replacement model will still become a reality in 2025, but ride on the incoming JEA architecture all post-2025 Jaguars will make use of.

Sibling of the XE and XF came in both standard and depicted long wheelbase guises. Image: JLR.

In addition, the still unnamed newcomer will retain the sedan bodystyle, but according to the report, with substantial dimensional gains over the X351 and producing an alleged 338 kW while offering a range of between 620 km and 765 km on a single charge.

Limited to 250 km/h, the “new XJ” will get from 0-100 km/h in under four seconds and require a waiting time of 13 minutes from 10-80% when using a fast charging station.

The interior received only minor updates throughout its ten years. Image: JLR.

“The wheelbase on these vehicles and this architecture will be longer. Then you can get the beautiful flows you need from the vehicle,” Jaguar boss, Adrian Mardell, was quoted by Autocar as saying earlier this month.

The new Jaguar

Once out, the newcomer will form part of a completely new line-up of Jaguars as none of the existing models, including the all-electric I-Pace, will make it past 2025.

“Right now, people are telling me it’s going to be in the first half of 2025. That’s just under two years away. I’d be more confident in that response when we’re nine to 12 months away. So, we’ve got time – we’ve got nine to 12 months – to work through these decisions,” Mardell said.

Unsurprisingly, no further details about the XJ’s replacement is known. However, expect more to become apparent in 2024.

