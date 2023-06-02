Jaguar-Land Rover officially becomes JLR without Land Rover

By Charl Bosch

In its biggest move since coming under the ownership of Tata Motors in 2008, Jaguar-Land Rover has officially rebranded itself as JLR in addition to doing away with Land Rover as a marque.

Discovery and Defender marques

A surprise announcement made towards the end of April, the restructuring will see the Jaguar nameplate continuing in preparation for an all-electric transition in 2025, while the former Land Rover models names, Discovery and Defender, will join Range Rover in becoming brands of their own accord.

Part of the automaker’s Reimagine strategy, the next phase will involve an all-electric replacement for the Range Rover Velar based on a brand-new dedicated EV platform called JEA, followed by three new electric Jaguars, of which one will replace the outgoing F-Type.

“This is the next chapter of our Reimagine journey to become a truly modern luxury business. The new JLR identity will bring clarity to our clients and act as a unifier for our four distinct British brands,” JLR’s Head of Design and Chief Creative Officer, Gerrie McGovern, said in a statement.

Farewell Land Rover

While no longer represented as a key marque within the new JLR, the Land Rover name will remain as a trust marque instead of directly referring to a specific model.

“The reality is Range Rover is a brand and so is Defender. Customers say they own a Range Rover. In luxury, you need absolute clarity.

Defender and Discovery join Jaguar and Range Rover in becoming marques instead of Land Rover nameplates for the first time. Image: JLR

“Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography doesn’t give it. We love Land Rover, but there isn’t as much equity as Range Rover, and Defender is increasing massively,” McGovern told Britain’s Autocar in April about the then pending rebranding.

Billing itself as the “proud creators of modern luxury”, the now JLR brands will be marketed towards specific purposes, although at present, it is yet to reveal the exact market strategy for each division grouped under its “House of Brands approach”.

Plans for Jaguar hinted

However, CEO Adrian Mardell provided more than a hint of what was to come from Jaguar after confirming to Autocar that, “the Jaguar of 32 years ago is where we’re going back to and the right place for us to be”.

In the UK, the marque has reportedly also started with the rebranding process by removing the various Jaguar and Land Rover CI’s from dealership and replacing them with the JLR identity.

Changes for South Africa soon

While still to be announced, expect Jaguar-Land Rover South Africa to become JLR South Africa before the end of 2023.

