Toyota makes it official: Land Cruiser 70-series’ V8 stays put

Ongoing concerns and speculation of the V8's demise has once again been dismissed.

Toyota has reiterated that it won’t be letting go of the 4.5 D-4D turbodiesel V8 engine powering the Land Cruiser 70-series anytime soon despite the introduction earlier this month of the downsized 2.8 GD-6 four-cylinder.

Eight won’t depart in favour of four

On the chopping block since 2020 when rumours of a possible four-cylinder oil-burner started emerging, the unveiling of the first four-cylinder engine in the 70-series since for almost three decades contributed to the speculation of the V8’s demise.

Reassured by Toyota on no less than three occasions since then again, the automaker’s Sales and Marketing Head for Australia, Sean Hanley, has again spoken out in favour of prolonging the V8 ahead of sales of the GD-6 commencing Down Under in November.

4.5 D-4D has been part of the 70-series in single turbo form since 2007. Image: Toyota

Speaking to drive.com.au at the official public unveiling of the GD-6 70-series in Melbourne this week, Hanley said the four-cylinder will be sold alongside the V8, whose order books re-open next month after being closed for over a year due to demand outstripping supply.

The subject of an apparent two year waiting list, 24 months less than the Land Cruiser 300, Hanley further stated that buyers waiting to take delivery of the V8 have been given the option of sticking with their order, or switch to the GD-6 that also eschews the five-speed manual gearbox for a six-speed automatic.

Land Cruiser 70-series’ first major update since 2007 comprises not only the new drivetrain, but also a 50-series inspired facelift. Picture: Toyota Australia

“We’ve only been doing it for the last two or three weeks, so until we start to understand those results [we can’t say conclusively how many customers will switch],” Hanley said.

“But there are some that would prefer to stay V8. There are others that are saying, I wouldn’t mind having a look at this, when can I drive it? And they’re waiting until they can actually physically drive it”.

D-4D or GD-6 choice

Choosing to stay mum on the GD-6’s final price tag relative to the V8, Hanley added that an even split in sales is forecasted in spite of the 2.8’s promised uptake in efficiency, greater power output and ease of the use of the automatic ‘box that returns to the 70-series for the first time since the early 1990s when a four-speed self-shifter could be had.

2.8 GD-6 debuted earlier this month as the first four-cylinder engine option in a 70-series in almost three decades. Image: Toyota Australia

“There will be people who always want the V8s and there’ll be people that come to the four-cylinder. I think it’s a choice,” Hanley said.

Six or eight for South Africa

Producing 150kW/500Nm versus the V8’s 151kW/430Nm, the GD-6, for now, remains unconfirmed for South Africa where buyers can additionally opt for the normally aspirated 4.0-litre V6 petrol or the venerable normally aspirated 4.2-litre straight-six diesel.

As a remainder, pricing kicks-off at R749 200 for the 79 single cab 4.0-litre V6 and ends at R1 022 100 for the 76 4.5 D-4D station wagon.

