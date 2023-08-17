Jaguar confirms I-Pace ending with combustion engines in 2025

Come 2025, none of the leaping cat's current models will exist or renewed for another generation.

Revealed in 2018 as its first ever electric vehicle, Jaguar has confirmed that the I-Pace won’t be renewed for a second generation come 2025. Image: Jaguar.

Ahead of its move towards becoming a manufacturer solely of electric vehicles in 2025, Jaguar has confirmed it will be embarking on a total line-up renewal devoid of all combustion engine products, as well as the all-electric I-Pace.

Clean start

Back in 2021, Coventry stated it had decided to pull the plug on the almost ready all-new XJ that would have been an EV only.

At the same time, the proposed electric J-Pace also met its demise along with the J-Type envisioned as replacement for the F-Type.

ALSO READ: Jaguar-Land Rover officially becomes JLR without Land Rover

In an exclusive interview with Britain’s Autocar about Jaguar’s future under the now renamed JLR group, CEO Adrian Mardell said the marque will be starting afresh in said year as it plans on phasing-out existing combustion engine models fully by 2024.

Addressing the I-Pace that debuted in 2018 as the first all-electric Jaguar, Mardell said while the electric SUV played a significant role in helping Jaguar understand EVs, it won’t be renewed for a second generation and could be replaced as early as next year by an all-new product earmarked for production and sales in 2025.

F-Type sales expected to end in 2023. Image: Jaguar.

“We don’t want the product to be out of the market for too long, particularly the electrified one [I-Pace]. Now we’re waiting for the confidence in JEA,” Mardell said in reference to the new all-electric platform that underpin all future Jaguar models from 2025.

“Right now, people are telling me it’s going to be in the first half of 2025. That’s just under two years away. I’d be more confident in that response when we’re nine to 12 months away. So, we’ve got time – we’ve got nine to 12 months – to work through these decisions”.

No more V8

Going further, Mardell added that while the current MLA architecture will remain in production for now, the JEA will allow Jaguar to be “exuberant” from a styling perspective in addition to offering it with a platform long enough to get the “beautiful flows you need from the vehicle”.

Supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine F-Pace SVR unlikely to make it past 2024. Image: Jaguar.

While known to be ending production of the F-Type this year, expectations are that the XE and XF will be next in-line for axing, with the E-Pace and F-Pace likely to follow sometime in 2024 followed by the I-Pace.

Although set to continue in the next generation Range Rover, Discovery and Defender models as long as demand dictates, the iconic AJ-V8 5.0-litre supercharged V8 used in the F-Type R and F-Pace SVR will officially also end its tenure, likely next year, after debuting in 1996 as a 4.0-litre unit in the then new XJ.

More details soon

At present, little else is known about the exact timeline of when which model will be discontinued, however, matters are expected to get clearer with the onset of 2024.

NOW READ: Jaguar confirms all-electric switch by 2025 without XJ