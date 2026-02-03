Suzuki Swift and Jetour star in record setting January vehicle sales

Start of the new year means the local industry has gone 16th months without an overall monthly sales decrease.
Suzuki has emerged as the star performer in South Africa’s continuing record setting new vehicle sales.
Best-selling brands
With an offset of 6 410 units, the Hamamatsu-based brand retook its second place market standing behind Toyota, after losing it to Volkswagen in December.
The former continued to lead on 11 786, with Volkswagen, whose sales also include those of Audi, placing on third on 4 774.
Unchanged from December were Hyundai and Ford in fourth and fifth places, the former moving 3 048 units and the latter, 2 678.
ALSO READ: New vehicles sales end 2025 on a record 12 month high
Also staying as is from December were Great Wall Motors (GWM) and Chery – Baoding shifting 2 521 vehicles and Wuhu a total of 2 258.
Taking eighth place, Kia jumped a single notch from December with an offset of 1 888, while Mahindra returned to the top 10 with 1 671 vehicles moved.
Completing the top 10 was Isuzu on 1 606.
Just outside the top 10, Jetour continued its impressive form with an offset of 1 550, edging out fellow Chery-owned brand Omoda & Jaecoo by two places.
Top 15
- Toyota – 11 786
- Suzuki – 6 410
- Volkswagen – 4 774
- Hyundai – 3 048
- Ford – 2 678
- Great Wall Motors – 2 521
- Chery – 2 258
- Kia – 1 888
- Mahindra – 1 671
- Isuzu – 1 606
- Jetour – 1 550
- Renault – 1 415
- Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 413
- Nissan – 1 133
- BMW – 1 094
Best-selling models
Out of the country’s best-sellers, the Toyota Hilux lead a locally produced top three on 2 475, followed by the Ford Ranger on 2 071, and the Volkswagen Polo Vivo on 2 060.
Finishing fourth as the best-selling imported vehicle was the Suzuki Swift on 2 029 – the only other vehicle to sell more than 2 000 units.
Having been the best-selling Chinese vehicle of 2025, the Chery Tiggo 4 completed the first five on 1 625.
Recording one of its best performances in recent memory, the Toyota Vitz raked in 1 514 to place it above the 1 374 amassed by the Hyundai Grand i10.
In eighth and ninth were the Toyota Starlet on 1 372 and the Isuzu D-Max on 1 331, respectively.
Completing a top 10 of imported vehicle heading locally assembled products by 6-4, was the GWM Haval Jolion on 1 172.
Month in detail
According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), sales for January rose 7.5% from last year’s 46 594 to 50 073 this year.
In total, this marks 16 months of continuous monthly increase.
The rest of the various segments, year-on-year, were as follows:
|Passenger Vehicle
|Light Commercial Vehicle
|Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicle
|Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles
|Exports
|2025
|34,710
|9 903
|n/a
|n/a
|24 432
|2026
|37 190
|10 966
|542
|1 345
|24 568
|Variation
|+7.1%
|+11.0%
|-5.9%
|-4.3%
|+0.6
January Top 50 best-sellers
- Toyota Hilux – 2 475
- Ford Ranger – 2 071
- Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 060
- Suzuki Swift – 2 029
- Chery Tiggo 4 – 1 625
- Toyota Vitz – 1 514
- Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 374
- Toyota Starlet – 1 372
- Isuzu D-Max – 1 331
- GWM Haval Jolion – 1 172
- Suzuki Fronx – 1 161
- Toyota Starlet Cross – 1 119
- Toyota Rumion – 1 049
- Kia Sonet – 1 000
- Suzuki Ertiga – 937
- Omoda C5 – 907
- Toyota Corolla Cross – 873
- Nissan Magnite – 811
- Mahindra Pik Up – 753
- Volkswagen Polo – 738
- Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 724
- Jetour T2 – 665
- Renault Triber – 602
- Toyota HiAce – 593
- Toyota Urban Cruiser – 592
- Hyundai i20 – 550
- Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 541
- Volkswagen T-Cross – 540
- GWM P-Series – 461
- Toyota Fortuner – 443
- Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 441
- Suzuki Baleno – 440
- Jetour T1 – 431
- GWM Haval H6 – 408
- Chery Tiggo 7 – 399
- Renault Kwid – 381
- Renault Kiger – 354
- Suzuki S-Presso – 338
- Volkswagen Amarok – 321
- Suzuki Jimny – 312
- Nissan Navara – 312
- Suzuki DZire – 299
- Ford Territory – 284
- Hyundai Exter – 283
- Jetour Dashing – 283
- Kia Pegas – 268
- Jaecoo J5 – 260
- Volkswagen Tiguan – 260
- GWM Tank 300 – 249
NOW READ: Chery and Jetour surprise in still growing November new vehicle sales
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.