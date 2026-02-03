Motoring

Suzuki Swift and Jetour star in record setting January vehicle sales

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

8 minute read

3 February 2026

09:00 am

Start of the new year means the local industry has gone 16th months without an overall monthly sales decrease.

January 2025 South Africa new vehicles

Suzuki Swift has became the best-selling new vehicle in South Africa in January after doing the same last year. Picture: Suzuki

Suzuki has emerged as the star performer in South Africa’s continuing record setting new vehicle sales.

Best-selling brands

With an offset of 6 410 units, the Hamamatsu-based brand retook its second place market standing behind Toyota, after losing it to Volkswagen in December.

The former continued to lead on 11 786, with Volkswagen, whose sales also include those of Audi, placing on third on 4 774.

Unchanged from December were Hyundai and Ford in fourth and fifth places, the former moving 3 048 units and the latter, 2 678.

ALSO READ: New vehicles sales end 2025 on a record 12 month high

Also staying as is from December were Great Wall Motors (GWM) and Chery – Baoding shifting 2 521 vehicles and Wuhu a total of 2 258.

Taking eighth place, Kia jumped a single notch from December with an offset of 1 888, while Mahindra returned to the top 10 with 1 671 vehicles moved.

Completing the top 10 was Isuzu on 1 606.

Just outside the top 10, Jetour continued its impressive form with an offset of 1 550, edging out fellow Chery-owned brand Omoda & Jaecoo by two places.

Top 15

  1. Toyota – 11 786
  2. Suzuki – 6 410
  3. Volkswagen – 4 774
  4. Hyundai – 3 048
  5. Ford – 2 678
  6. Great Wall Motors – 2 521
  7. Chery – 2 258
  8. Kia – 1 888
  9. Mahindra – 1 671
  10. Isuzu – 1 606
  11. Jetour – 1 550
  12. Renault – 1 415
  13. Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 413
  14. Nissan – 1 133
  15. BMW – 1 094

Best-selling models

Out of the country’s best-sellers, the Toyota Hilux lead a locally produced top three on 2 475, followed by the Ford Ranger on 2 071, and the Volkswagen Polo Vivo on 2 060.

Finishing fourth as the best-selling imported vehicle was the Suzuki Swift on 2 029 – the only other vehicle to sell more than 2 000 units.

Having been the best-selling Chinese vehicle of 2025, the Chery Tiggo 4 completed the first five on 1 625.

Recording one of its best performances in recent memory, the Toyota Vitz raked in 1 514 to place it above the 1 374 amassed by the Hyundai Grand i10.

In eighth and ninth were the Toyota Starlet on 1 372 and the Isuzu D-Max on 1 331, respectively.

Completing a top 10 of imported vehicle heading locally assembled products by 6-4, was the GWM Haval Jolion on 1 172.

Month in detail

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), sales for January rose 7.5% from last year’s 46 594 to 50 073 this year.

In total, this marks 16 months of continuous monthly increase.

The rest of the various segments, year-on-year, were as follows:

 Passenger VehicleLight Commercial VehicleMedium-Duty Commercial VehicleHeavy-Duty Commercial VehiclesExports
202534,7109 903n/an/a24 432
202637 19010 9665421 34524 568
Variation+7.1%+11.0%-5.9%-4.3%+0.6

January Top 50 best-sellers

  1. Toyota Hilux – 2 475
  2. Ford Ranger – 2 071
  3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 060
  4. Suzuki Swift – 2 029
  5. Chery Tiggo 4 – 1 625
  6. Toyota Vitz – 1 514
  7. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 374
  8. Toyota Starlet – 1 372
  9. Isuzu D-Max – 1 331
  10. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 172
  11. Suzuki Fronx – 1 161
  12. Toyota Starlet Cross – 1 119
  13. Toyota Rumion – 1 049
  14. Kia Sonet – 1 000
  15. Suzuki Ertiga – 937
  16. Omoda C5 – 907
  17. Toyota Corolla Cross – 873
  18. Nissan Magnite – 811
  19. Mahindra Pik Up – 753
  20. Volkswagen Polo – 738
  21. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 724
  22. Jetour T2 – 665
  23. Renault Triber – 602
  24. Toyota HiAce – 593
  25. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 592
  26. Hyundai i20 – 550
  27. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 541
  28. Volkswagen T-Cross – 540
  29. GWM P-Series – 461
  30. Toyota Fortuner – 443
  31. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 441
  32. Suzuki Baleno – 440
  33. Jetour T1 – 431
  34. GWM Haval H6 – 408
  35. Chery Tiggo 7 – 399
  36. Renault Kwid – 381
  37. Renault Kiger – 354
  38. Suzuki S-Presso – 338
  39. Volkswagen Amarok – 321
  40. Suzuki Jimny – 312
  41. Nissan Navara – 312
  42. Suzuki DZire – 299
  43. Ford Territory – 284
  44. Hyundai Exter – 283
  45. Jetour Dashing – 283
  46. Kia Pegas – 268
  47. Jaecoo J5 – 260
  48. Volkswagen Tiguan – 260
  49. GWM Tank 300 – 249

NOW READ: Chery and Jetour surprise in still growing November new vehicle sales

Read more on these topics

Motoring News National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA ) Suzuki Toyota Volkswagen(VW)

