Suzuki Swift and Jetour star in record setting January vehicle sales

Start of the new year means the local industry has gone 16th months without an overall monthly sales decrease.

Suzuki has emerged as the star performer in South Africa’s continuing record setting new vehicle sales.

Best-selling brands

With an offset of 6 410 units, the Hamamatsu-based brand retook its second place market standing behind Toyota, after losing it to Volkswagen in December.

The former continued to lead on 11 786, with Volkswagen, whose sales also include those of Audi, placing on third on 4 774.

Unchanged from December were Hyundai and Ford in fourth and fifth places, the former moving 3 048 units and the latter, 2 678.

Also staying as is from December were Great Wall Motors (GWM) and Chery – Baoding shifting 2 521 vehicles and Wuhu a total of 2 258.

Taking eighth place, Kia jumped a single notch from December with an offset of 1 888, while Mahindra returned to the top 10 with 1 671 vehicles moved.

Completing the top 10 was Isuzu on 1 606.

Just outside the top 10, Jetour continued its impressive form with an offset of 1 550, edging out fellow Chery-owned brand Omoda & Jaecoo by two places.

Top 15

Toyota – 11 786 Suzuki – 6 410 Volkswagen – 4 774 Hyundai – 3 048 Ford – 2 678 Great Wall Motors – 2 521 Chery – 2 258 Kia – 1 888 Mahindra – 1 671 Isuzu – 1 606 Jetour – 1 550 Renault – 1 415 Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 413 Nissan – 1 133 BMW – 1 094

Best-selling models

Out of the country’s best-sellers, the Toyota Hilux lead a locally produced top three on 2 475, followed by the Ford Ranger on 2 071, and the Volkswagen Polo Vivo on 2 060.

Finishing fourth as the best-selling imported vehicle was the Suzuki Swift on 2 029 – the only other vehicle to sell more than 2 000 units.

Having been the best-selling Chinese vehicle of 2025, the Chery Tiggo 4 completed the first five on 1 625.

Recording one of its best performances in recent memory, the Toyota Vitz raked in 1 514 to place it above the 1 374 amassed by the Hyundai Grand i10.

In eighth and ninth were the Toyota Starlet on 1 372 and the Isuzu D-Max on 1 331, respectively.

Completing a top 10 of imported vehicle heading locally assembled products by 6-4, was the GWM Haval Jolion on 1 172.

Month in detail

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), sales for January rose 7.5% from last year’s 46 594 to 50 073 this year.

In total, this marks 16 months of continuous monthly increase.

The rest of the various segments, year-on-year, were as follows:

Passenger Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicle Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles Exports 2025 34,710 9 903 n/a n/a 24 432 2026 37 190 10 966 542 1 345 24 568 Variation +7.1% +11.0% -5.9% -4.3% +0.6

January Top 50 best-sellers

Toyota Hilux – 2 475 Ford Ranger – 2 071 Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 060 Suzuki Swift – 2 029 Chery Tiggo 4 – 1 625 Toyota Vitz – 1 514 Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 374 Toyota Starlet – 1 372 Isuzu D-Max – 1 331 GWM Haval Jolion – 1 172 Suzuki Fronx – 1 161 Toyota Starlet Cross – 1 119 Toyota Rumion – 1 049 Kia Sonet – 1 000 Suzuki Ertiga – 937 Omoda C5 – 907 Toyota Corolla Cross – 873 Nissan Magnite – 811 Mahindra Pik Up – 753 Volkswagen Polo – 738 Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 724 Jetour T2 – 665 Renault Triber – 602 Toyota HiAce – 593 Toyota Urban Cruiser – 592 Hyundai i20 – 550 Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 541 Volkswagen T-Cross – 540 GWM P-Series – 461 Toyota Fortuner – 443 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 441 Suzuki Baleno – 440 Jetour T1 – 431 GWM Haval H6 – 408 Chery Tiggo 7 – 399 Renault Kwid – 381 Renault Kiger – 354 Suzuki S-Presso – 338 Volkswagen Amarok – 321 Suzuki Jimny – 312 Nissan Navara – 312 Suzuki DZire – 299 Ford Territory – 284 Hyundai Exter – 283 Jetour Dashing – 283 Kia Pegas – 268 Jaecoo J5 – 260 Volkswagen Tiguan – 260 GWM Tank 300 – 249

