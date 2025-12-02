Motoring

Chery and Jetour surprise in still growing November new vehicle sales

Local industry has now gone without an overall decrease since September last year.

Jetour South Africa prices T1 and T2

Jetour T2 ranked as the biggest surprise of November, with sales of 545 units in its first month. Image: Jetour

Having broken through the 55 000 unit mark in October, South Africa’s new vehicle sales regressed slightly in November, but still above 50 000 for the fifth month in a row.

More records, for different reasons

Although once again dominated by the Toyota Hilux, the biggest surprise involved the Chery Tiggo 4 breaking into the top five with sales of 1 858 units.

Somewhat strangely, the brand no longer lists individual sales of the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo Cross, suggesting those of the latter – effectively the facelift version of the former in global markets and badged as the Tiggo 4 – have been combined for an overall figure.

In the biggest upset of the month, though, Chery-owned Jetour recorded its highest volume to date of 1 235, spearheaded by the T2, which amassed 545 in its first full month to become the marque’s best-seller above the Dashing.

ALSO READ: New vehicle sales breaks through 55 000 mark in October

Just outside the top 20, the GWM P Series range, consisting of the P300 and P500, also posted its highest numbers in recent months with a total of 668 units sold.

For the fourth month in a row, MG remained ensconced in the top 50, with the ZS accounting for 318 of the 618 vehicles sold by the Chinese-owned British brand.

Returning Changan, meanwhile, raked in 97 sales, placing it above Subaru (48) and struggling Proton, who only no longer lists the X50 and X70 and only managed a sale apiece of the Saga sedan and X90 SUV.

Month in detail

In posting its 11th month of consecutive increases this year, and having gone without an overall sales decline since September last year, the November figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) showed an uptake of 12.5% from last year’ 48 783 to 54 896.

As in previous months, the various segments were mixed, with new passenger vehicles again testing 40 000 units after climbing 11% from last year’s 35 287 to 39 158.

Likewise, light commercial vehicle sales remained on the up by 20.5% from 10 827 to 13 048.

In a repeat from last month, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles showed a decrease and an increase, respectively, though by the slightest of margins in the case of the former.

Amassing 609 units, the medium segment shed a scant 0.4% from the 702 units sold last year, while the latter recorded an uptake of 1.3% from 1 967 to 1 992.

After three months of consecutive gains, new vehicle exports amounted to November’s biggest loss by dropping 3.9% to 35 848 from 37 285 twelve months ago.

In total, dealer sales made up 79.6% or 43 702 of the 54 896 vehicles sold, with the rest being split up as follows:

  • Rental agencies: 16.3%
  • Corporate fleets: 1.7%
  • Government: 2.4%

Naamsa reaction

“South Africa’s macroeconomic landscape in November presented a rare alignment of positive shifts in inflation, fuel pricing, fiscal credibility, and monetary policy – each contributing to improved affordability and confidence across households and firms,” Naamsa said.

“Fuel prices fell sharply in November 2025, [the] labour market data showed an improvement and the medium-term Budget Policy statement reinforced South Africa’s fiscal credibility by maintaining the primary surplus trajectory, endorsing the newly formalised three percent inflation target.

“This was followed by S&P Global’s sovereign credit rating upgrade, which lifted the foreign-currency rating to BB and the local-currency rating to BB+ – the first upgrade in almost two decades. 

“The upgrade strengthens South Africa’s macro-economic positioning and improves the country’s funding outlook, which will, over time, support better credit conditions for consumers and businesses, including those financing new vehicle purchases,” Naamsa concluded.

Top 10 best-selling marques

The country’s best-selling brands, as well as their totals and market ranking from September, are as follows:

  1. Toyota – 13 576 (-)
  2. Suzuki – 6 385 (-)
  3. Volkswagen – 6 044 (-)
  4. Ford – 3 095 (+1)
  5. Hyundai – 3 051 (-1)
  6. Great Wall Motors (GWM) – 2 534 (-)
  7. Chery – 2 506 (+1)
  8. Isuzu – 2 124 (-1)
  9. Kia – 1 828 (-)
  10. Renault – 1 415 (+1)

November top 50 best-sellers

  1. Toyota Hilux – 3 383
  2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 862
  3. Suzuki Swift – 2 364
  4. Ford Ranger – 2 292
  5. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 838
  6. Isuzu D-Max – 1 673
  7. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 651
  8. Toyota Starlet – 1 619
  9. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 486
  10. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 1 325
  11. Suzuki Fronx – 1 176
  12. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 132
  13. Toyota Starlet Cross – 1 085
  14. Toyota Vitz – 899
  15. Nissan Magnite – 815
  16. Kia Sonet – 778
  17. Omoda C5 – 777
  18. Toyota Fortuner – 763
  19. Mahindra Pik Up – 737
  20. Volkswagen Polo – 720
  21. GWM P Series – 665
  22. Toyota HiAce – 631
  23. Suzuki Baleno – 622
  24. Toyota Rumion – 577
  25. Renault Kwid – 570
  26. Volkswagen T-Cross – 568
  27. Jetour T2 – 545
  28. Nissan Navara – 511
  29. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 506
  30. Chery Tiggo 7 – 488
  31. Kia Pegas – 476
  32. Suzuki Ertiga – 464
  33. Renalt Triber – 457
  34. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 448
  35. Ford Territory – 414
  36. Volkswagen Amarok – 401
  37. Hyundai Exter – 370
  38. Jetour Dashing 366
  39. GWM Haval H6 – 364
  40. Suzuki S-Presso – 360
  41. Citroën C3 Aircross – 356
  42. Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 337
  43. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 335
  44. Citroën C3 – 334
  45. Renault Kiger – 327
  46. Hyundai Venue – 325
  47. MG ZS – 318
  48. Hyundai i20 – 312
  49. Kia Seltos – 287
  50. Jaecoo J5 – 287

