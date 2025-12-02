Chery and Jetour surprise in still growing November new vehicle sales

Local industry has now gone without an overall decrease since September last year.

Having broken through the 55 000 unit mark in October, South Africa’s new vehicle sales regressed slightly in November, but still above 50 000 for the fifth month in a row.

More records, for different reasons

Although once again dominated by the Toyota Hilux, the biggest surprise involved the Chery Tiggo 4 breaking into the top five with sales of 1 858 units.

Somewhat strangely, the brand no longer lists individual sales of the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo Cross, suggesting those of the latter – effectively the facelift version of the former in global markets and badged as the Tiggo 4 – have been combined for an overall figure.

In the biggest upset of the month, though, Chery-owned Jetour recorded its highest volume to date of 1 235, spearheaded by the T2, which amassed 545 in its first full month to become the marque’s best-seller above the Dashing.

Just outside the top 20, the GWM P Series range, consisting of the P300 and P500, also posted its highest numbers in recent months with a total of 668 units sold.

For the fourth month in a row, MG remained ensconced in the top 50, with the ZS accounting for 318 of the 618 vehicles sold by the Chinese-owned British brand.

Returning Changan, meanwhile, raked in 97 sales, placing it above Subaru (48) and struggling Proton, who only no longer lists the X50 and X70 and only managed a sale apiece of the Saga sedan and X90 SUV.

Month in detail

In posting its 11th month of consecutive increases this year, and having gone without an overall sales decline since September last year, the November figures by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) showed an uptake of 12.5% from last year’ 48 783 to 54 896.

As in previous months, the various segments were mixed, with new passenger vehicles again testing 40 000 units after climbing 11% from last year’s 35 287 to 39 158.

Likewise, light commercial vehicle sales remained on the up by 20.5% from 10 827 to 13 048.

In a repeat from last month, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles showed a decrease and an increase, respectively, though by the slightest of margins in the case of the former.

Amassing 609 units, the medium segment shed a scant 0.4% from the 702 units sold last year, while the latter recorded an uptake of 1.3% from 1 967 to 1 992.

After three months of consecutive gains, new vehicle exports amounted to November’s biggest loss by dropping 3.9% to 35 848 from 37 285 twelve months ago.

In total, dealer sales made up 79.6% or 43 702 of the 54 896 vehicles sold, with the rest being split up as follows:

Rental agencies: 16.3%

Corporate fleets: 1.7%

Government: 2.4%

Naamsa reaction

“South Africa’s macroeconomic landscape in November presented a rare alignment of positive shifts in inflation, fuel pricing, fiscal credibility, and monetary policy – each contributing to improved affordability and confidence across households and firms,” Naamsa said.

“Fuel prices fell sharply in November 2025, [the] labour market data showed an improvement and the medium-term Budget Policy statement reinforced South Africa’s fiscal credibility by maintaining the primary surplus trajectory, endorsing the newly formalised three percent inflation target.

“This was followed by S&P Global’s sovereign credit rating upgrade, which lifted the foreign-currency rating to BB and the local-currency rating to BB+ – the first upgrade in almost two decades.

“The upgrade strengthens South Africa’s macro-economic positioning and improves the country’s funding outlook, which will, over time, support better credit conditions for consumers and businesses, including those financing new vehicle purchases,” Naamsa concluded.

Top 10 best-selling marques

The country’s best-selling brands, as well as their totals and market ranking from September, are as follows:

Toyota – 13 576 (-) Suzuki – 6 385 (-) Volkswagen – 6 044 (-) Ford – 3 095 (+1) Hyundai – 3 051 (-1) Great Wall Motors (GWM) – 2 534 (-) Chery – 2 506 (+1) Isuzu – 2 124 (-1) Kia – 1 828 (-) Renault – 1 415 (+1)

November top 50 best-sellers

Toyota Hilux – 3 383 Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 862 Suzuki Swift – 2 364 Ford Ranger – 2 292 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 838 Isuzu D-Max – 1 673 Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 651 Toyota Starlet – 1 619 Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 486 Toyota Urban Cruiser – 1 325 Suzuki Fronx – 1 176 GWM Haval Jolion – 1 132 Toyota Starlet Cross – 1 085 Toyota Vitz – 899 Nissan Magnite – 815 Kia Sonet – 778 Omoda C5 – 777 Toyota Fortuner – 763 Mahindra Pik Up – 737 Volkswagen Polo – 720 GWM P Series – 665 Toyota HiAce – 631 Suzuki Baleno – 622 Toyota Rumion – 577 Renault Kwid – 570 Volkswagen T-Cross – 568 Jetour T2 – 545 Nissan Navara – 511 Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 506 Chery Tiggo 7 – 488 Kia Pegas – 476 Suzuki Ertiga – 464 Renalt Triber – 457 Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 448 Ford Territory – 414 Volkswagen Amarok – 401 Hyundai Exter – 370 Jetour Dashing 366 GWM Haval H6 – 364 Suzuki S-Presso – 360 Citroën C3 Aircross – 356 Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 337 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 335 Citroën C3 – 334 Renault Kiger – 327 Hyundai Venue – 325 MG ZS – 318 Hyundai i20 – 312 Kia Seltos – 287 Jaecoo J5 – 287

