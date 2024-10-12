Impressive all-new Mahindra 3X0 – three things you need to know

Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Hyundai Exter have reason to be concerned.

The Mahindra XUV 3X0 was last week officially rolled out as part of the Indian carmaker’s 20th anniversary in South Africa. And the manufacturer is very confident that this compact crossover/SUV is going to be a game-changer.

Starting at a very attractive R254 999, the Mahindra 3X0 goes up head-to-head against the like-for-like offerings in the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Exter, Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Starlet Cross. But others like the Citroën C3, Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Honda Elevate also has reason to be concerned over the newcomer’s arrival.

Three big areas where Mahindra reckons it can edge its rivals is in drivetrain credentials, technology and safety. It compares very favourably against its rivals in all three areas.

The Citizen Motoring looks at what the Mahindra 3X0 offers in these three areas.

Mahindra 3X0’s drivetrain credentials

The Mahindra XUV 3X0’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 82kW of power and 200Nm of torque, mated to six-speed torque-converter transmission, is a major drawing cards against its direct rivals. The Aisin gearbox is built by Aisin-Warner, the world’s largest producer of automatic transmission.

The most affordable model featuring this engine/gearbox combination is the R274 999 MX2 AT.

The only engine derivatives in the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger stables under R300k are the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated mill that produces 52kW/96Nm in the Magnite and 53kW/96Nm in the Kiger. The two-pedal version on offer in both these derivatives is a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

Both models in 1.0-litre turbo petrol guise are hooked up to CVT, with the Magnite producing 74kW/152Nm and Kiger 74kW/160Nm.

Inside the Mahindra 3X0. Picture: Mahindra

The Hyundai Exter is only offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 61kW and 114Nm. Apart from the manual box, the only other transmission available is an AMT which starts at just shy of R300k.

The Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Starlet Cross share a 77kW/138Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Both offer a four-speed automatic box, which starts at well over R300k.

The most affordable Chery Tiggo 4 Pro at R314 900 is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 83kW of power and 138Nm of torque and in hooked up to CVT.

Premium technology

The Mahindra XUV 3X0 prides itself in offering a segment-leading dual, floating high-resolution screens consisting of a 10.25-inch digital cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But these are not standard from base spec. The 10.25-inch infotainment system starts from the MX3 derivative and the 10.25-inch digital cluster from the AX5 upwards.

The flagship Mahindra XUV 3X0 AX7 L features the biggest panoramic sunroof in the segment and it also comes with 65W laptop charging and a Harman Kardon Premium audio system.

Standard safety spec

The car rides on a similar platform to the XUV 300 which receives a five-star NCAP rating. Mahindra is therefore quite bullish about the safety on offer in its compact crossover.

A safety cocoon made up of over 45% ultra-high strength steel, the Mahindra 3X0 features an industry-first six airbags as standard across the range.

Electronic stability programme also comes standard along with disc brakes on all four wheels.

AX5 and AX7 L models also feature Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems with ten standard safety features. It furthermore includes an electronic parking brake and 360-degree surround view camera.