Jetour Traveler 7 tipped to become T2 Ultra in export markets

Unlike in China, the export market T2 Ultra is expected to replace the current T2 instead of being sold alongside it in a dual-model capacity.

Having gone on-sale in China last month, a new report has alleged that while Jetour will be selling the Traveller 7 in export markets, it won’t become the “facelift” T2 as believed until now.

T2 replacement?

Sold alongside the existing Traveler in its home market, the effective facelift version made its international debut at parent company Chery’s International User Summit in Wuhu last week, badged as the T2 Ultra for markets outside the People’s Republic.

Unlike in China, though, the T2 Ultra looks set to replace the Traveler, known outside its home market as the T2, outright instead of being sold alongside it.

Arriving when?

While still to be confirmed by Jetour, Malaysia’s paultan.org reports that domestic sales of the T2 Ultra will most likely only happen in 2028 as a result of production currently being limited to left-hand drive.

Most likely, but again speculative, is the prospect of the T2 Ultra premiering with right-hand drive next year before being distributed to key right-hooking nations throughout 2027 and into 2028.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Traveler 7/T2 Ultra has the following measurements:

Length : 4 785mm;

: 4 785mm; Wheelbase : 2 800mm;

: 2 800mm; Height : 1 870mm;

: 1 870mm; Width: 2 006mm

What has changed?

In addition to a restyled exterior, the interior retains most of the previous physical buttons, but loses the aircraft-style gear lever as a result of the redesigned centre console.

The gear lever, therefore, moves to the steering column while the buttons on the console make way for toggle switches.

Interior of the Traveler 7 has been extensively revised from that of the normal model sold as the T2 in South Africa. Picture: Jetour China

New is the X-Mode off-road selector dial and the cupholders, which are no longer housed underneath a sliding centre lid.

Also new is the steering wheel, the dashboard and door handles, the 15.6-inch infotainment system, housing for the electric window and mirror switches on the door cards and the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Underneath the bonnet

Up front, the Chinese market Traveler 7 retains the same combustion engine options as the T2, namely the 1.5 T-GDI producing 135kW/290Nm and the 2.0 T-GDI that makes 187kW/390Nm.

Respective transmission options include either a seven-speed dual-clutch or an eight-speed automatic, with only the latter having the option, once again, of the XWD four-wheel drive system.

More subtle changes have been applied to the Traveler 7’s rear-end styling. Picture: Jetour China

Badged as C-DM, the Traveler 7 offers two plug-in hybrid powertrains, both modelled around the 1.5 T-GDI, which has been reduced in power and torque to 115kW/220Nm.

In base form, the C-DM uses a 26.6-kWh battery pack powering two electric motors, while the flagship receives a 45.1-kWh battery and three electric motors.

The result is a claimed all-electric range of 108km for the former and 173km for the tri-motor, which has a reported claimed output of 575kW/835Nm and all-wheel drive.

More in 2027

A smash-hit success since going on sale last year, with the hybrid – known locally as the DM-i – debuting earlier this year, the Traveler 7, as mentioned, is still unconfirmed for South Africa under the T2 Ultra designation.

However, should an announcement be made, expect so only in the new year.