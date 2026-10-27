‘New’ Toyota Fortuner global reveal date supposedly set

Fortuner is expected to arrive in South Africa next year, though official confirmation is still to be made.

A reported date of reveal of the incoming “new generation” Toyota Fortuner has been announced following the emergence of the latest round of spy images earlier this month.

What stays?

Currently undergoing final testing, the SUV sibling of the Hilux will make its global unveiling on 1 December, before entering production soon after in its principal market of Thailand.

The Fortuner’s side profile has been changed from the current model. Picture: autonetmagz.com/Instagram

Although likely to be called the third generation model, the Fortuner will follow the same route as the Hilux by receiving new sheetmetal and the same interior, while retaining the IMV 0 platform and the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine with or without the 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

According to a report by Car Magazine citing information from Toyota South Africa, the origin of the launch date seemingly confirms the Fortuner has having already received local market approval, though no mentioning was made.

The new

Based on the spy images published by Indonesia’s autonetmagz.com, the Fortuner’s basic silhouette is largely unchanged from the current model that entered production 11 years ago.

In what is essentially a major facelift similar to the Hilux, the Fortuner’s new visible touches include a flatter grille, restyled headlight clusters, new bumpers and alloy wheels, and taillights derived from the previous-generation Land Cruiser Prado and Lexus GX.

Fortuner’s interior is expected to be identical to that of the Hilux depicted here. Picture: Toyota

Inside, the Hilux and Prado influence is set to continue with the inclusion of the same steering wheel and dashboard, centre console, physical buttons for the climate control and Multi-Terrain Select system, and the pair of 12.3-inch displays.

Also expected is the surround-view camera system, heated and ventilated electric front seats and a new or updated array of safety and driver assistance systems.

Stay tuned

With just over a month left before its unveiling, don’t be surprised if official details and clearer images emerge throughout November ahead of the lifting of the wraps on 1 December.