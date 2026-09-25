Jetour Traveler 7 priced in China as possible first hint of facelift T2

Jetour South Africa is still to confirm whether the Traveler 7 will become the updated local market T2.

Having made its world debut at the Chengdu Motor Show last month, Jetour has released pricing details of the Traveler 7 in China, which is expected to become the facelift T2 in export markets.

Marketed alongside the existing model in the People’s Republic for now, the Traveler 7 is again offered with either petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains, but without the latter being part of the new energy Shanhai designation.

New outside

Styled to resemble the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado First Edition and incoming Jetour T8, the Traveler 7’s aesthetic differences from the T2 include rounded headlights, a squared-off front bumper and an illuminated strip across the equally new grille.

According to China’s autohome.com.cn, the bonnet has been raised by five millimetres and accommodates a block letter and spaced-out JETOUR logo previously found on the grille.

Rear and side profile changes are more minimal compared to those of the front. Picture: Jetour China

Along with the previous black plastic wheel arch being removed in favour of colour-coded items, the lower air intake has been redesigned, and the grab handles on top of the bonnet have been finished in body colour as opposed to the original black.

At the rear, buyers still have the option of either an exposed spare wheel or colour-coded cover fixed to the tailgate. However, the light clusters gain a darkened finish that carries over to the outer surrounds.

A new bumper with rectangular instead of vertical recovery points, a Jetour script on the wheel cover and new alloy wheel designs ranging from 18 to 19-inches round the exterior off.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Traveler 7 is near almost unchanged from the T2 with the following measurements:

Length : 4 785mm;

: 4 785mm; Wheelbase : 2 800mm;

: 2 800mm; Height : 1 870mm;

: 1 870mm; Width: 2 006mm.

Also unchanged is the claimed 220mm of ground clearance or 205mm in the case of the C-DM plug-in hybrid, and the 700mm wading depth.

Complete revisions inside

Unseen until now, the interior’s refresh comprises a new steering wheel, 15.6-inch infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a restyled dashboard and door handles, new door panels and housing for the electric window and mirror switches on the side armrest.

While most of the T2’s physical buttons remain, the aircraft-style gear lever departs as a result of the redesigned centre console.

Revisions are prominent inside. Picture: Jetour China

The selector lever, therefore, moves to the steering column, while the buttons on the console make way for toggle switches.

New is the X-Mode off-road selector dial and the cupholders, which are no longer housed under the sliding centre lid.

Still seating five across all derivatives, new specification items include massaging front seats, a 23-speaker sound system, an ottoman-style reclining front passenger’s seat, an expanded ambient lighting colour selection and an improved pair of wireless smartphone charging pads.

From petrol to PHEV

Up front, the same pair of the combustion engines as the T2 feature – the 1.5 T-GDI making 135kW/290Nm and the 2.0 T-GDI rated at 187kW/390Nm.

For the former, drive goes to the front wheels only through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, while the latter is equipped with the XWD four-wheel drive, albeit this time with drive going to an eight-speed automatic ‘box.

For the C-DM, the 1.5 T-GDI has been detuned to 115kW/220Nm, but in combination with either a 26.6-kWh or a 45.1-kWh battery pack.

While a combined figure for the former, which uses a pair of electric motors, wasn’t provided, the latter uses a tri-motor setup for a total system output of 575kW/835Nm.

Whereas the dual-motor is front-wheel drive, the tri-motor is all-wheel drive, with Jetour China’s website claiming respective all-electric ranges of 108km and 173km based on the WLTP cycle.

South Africa next?

In China, the combustion powered Traveler 7 range spans four variants, Explore, Discovery, Off-Road and Conquest, while the C-DM has three derivatives, Pro, Max and Max+.

Respective prices range from 149 900 to 179 900 yuan for the petrol models, and from 159 900 to 179 900 yuan for the C-DM.

When directly converted and without taxes, these amount to between R364 738 and R437 734 for the combustion range, and between R389 070 and R437 734 for the plug-in hybrids.

At present, Jetour South Africa has not yet approved the Traveler 7 for South Africa as the facelift T2 sales only started in October last year.

However, should an announcement be made, expect so only in 2027.

As a reminder, current T2 pricing starts at R569 900 for the two-wheel drive 1.5 T-GDI Aspire and ends at R779 900 for the plug-in hybrid, known under the DM-i instead of the C-DM banner.