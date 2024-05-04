Updated Kia Picanto shows why it has stood the test of time

Korean carmaker sticks to winning recipe in updating one of Mzansi's most popular cars.

While Kia has placed a strong focus on the future with some of their latest products, the Korean carmaker have taken a more measured approached with the Picanto.

Instead of introducing a new model of the popular hatchback, the manufacturer has stuck to its winning recipe by virtue of small but highly effective tweaks in a second update to the third generation that was introduced in 2017.

New Kia Picanto model structure

The tweaks include styling enhancements and a new grading structure. The line-up that consisted of the Start, Street, Style, Smart and X-Line has been replaced by the LX, EX and EX Plus variants.

While the X-Line derivates were popular in South Africa, Kia have decided to discontinue the badge worldwide.

LX variants are powered by a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine. The three-pot mill produces 49kW of power and 95Nm of torque sent to the front wheels. Claimed top speed is 155km/h.

Standard on the mid-tier EX and flagship EX Plus models is a three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine. The naturally aspirated mill sends 62kW of power and 122Nm of torque to the front wheels. These derivates has a claimed top speed of 170km/h.

Both engine variants are offered in a choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel consumption for manual is rated at 5L/100km and 5.9L/100km for the two-pedals derivatives.

The Kia Picanto now features a lightbar running across its tailgate. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Striking styling

In front, the updated Kia Picanto now features a striking new headlight design in line with the company’s “Opposite’s United” philosophy. The distinctive Tiger Nose grille has been flatted along with the front bumper, which also features tweaked lower air intakes.

The rear features a completely redesigned tailgate and bumper with vertical inserts added to the taillights. A light bar now connects the taillights.

Inside, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android and a digital instrument cluster now comes standard across the range.

Lots of goodies

Standard features on the LX include keyless entry, leather-clad steering wheel and gear lever, height-adjustable driver’s seat, reverse camera, 14-inch steel wheels with plastic wheel covers, ABS and two airbags.

EX models get 14-inch alloy wheels, electronic stability control, hill-start assist control, upgraded 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster and automatic headlights.

An eight-inch touchscreen display is standard across the Kia Picanto range. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Standard on the EX Plus are 15-inch alloy wheels, smart key with push-button entry, rear park distance control and artificial leather upholstery.

While carmakers usually give the motoring media flagship variants to sample, Kia had a clever little PR trick up their sleeves with the launch of the Picanto. They only had one variant – the entry-level LX in manual guise – for us to drive at the launch around Cape Town.

Clever ploy

They wanted us to experience how well specced this little hatchback is. And we are happy to tell them their mission was successful. Spending the whole day in and around the inner city doing short trips, where most Kia Picantos will spend their time, The Citizen Motoring honestly did not miss one of the bells and whistles featuring on the higher end models.

The little 1.0-litre mill does a great job of getting you around town, aided by an easy clutch and effortless steering feel. Measuring only 3 595mm in length and featuring a turning circle of 9.4 metres, you’ll always have room to manoeuvre in the tightest of spaces.

A boot of 233 litres should take care of most daily luggage requirements, while average-sized adults should have adequate leg space in the rear.

Solid choice

Starting at R260 995, the Picanto is anything but a budget hatch. And neither does Kia want it to be one. They see it as a more refined choice based on the fact that its majority of buyers are in their late twenties or in their fifties. In other words, not first-time buyers as much.

The updated Kia Picanto is well-built, generously specced, offers good value for money and backed by a trusted name. Over 100 000 have found new homes in Mzansi since its introduction in 2003. The updated model will keep this legacy intact.

Kia Picanto pricing