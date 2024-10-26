Kia Tasman bakkie gearing up to stir pot with potent petrol power

Powerful mill to pose serious threat to Ford Ranger, VW Amarok, Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max.

Rumours are flying as the world awaits the unveiling of the long-awaited Kia Tasman bakkie at the Jeddah International Motor Show in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

In a world that has been dominated by turbodiesel double cabs for so long by the likes of the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max, it would seem that turbocharged petrol offerings are making a comeback.

The GWM P500 sports a turbo petrol engine coupled to a hybrid system, as will the incoming BYD Shark that is allegedly a Ford Ranger Raptor slayer. Volkswagen has pulled the trigger overseas on their Amarok TSI452 that runs a Ford Mustang derived 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine. It is claimed to be outgunning the 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel offerings.

210kW for Kia Tasman?

For the record, the Amarok TSI452, which is not heading to Mzansi, produces 222kW of power and 452Nm of torque. The talk is that Kia has a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol option sourced from their Sorento in overseas markets. It produces 210kW of power at 5 800rpm and 422Nm of torque from a low 1 700rpm to 4 000rpm.

It has also been claimed the Kia Tasman could be offered in both petrol and diesel derivatives. And that the Korean carmaker might be considering homologating the engine.

Time will tell, but the manufacturer’s traditional 2.2-litre turbodiesel mill will no doubt be offered alongside a petrol option. This turbodiesel that is also sourced from the brand’s Sorento SUV, produces 148kW of power and 440 Nm of torque.

ALSO READ: Kia starts removing Tasman’s disguise by confirming reveal date

Diesel on par with the top dogs

Drive will go to the rear or all four wheels via a part-time four-wheel-drive system with low range transfer case. And the Tasman will have a tow rating of 3 500kg for a braked trailer and payload of 1 000kg.

Talking of which, the power and output numbers of the turbodiesel derivatives will put the Kia Tasman right in the ballpark with the 154kW/500 Nm on offer by the Ford Ranger and its VW Amarok production siblings, the 150kW/500Nm Toyota Hilux and 140kW/450Nm Isuzu D-Max.

Roll on 29 October.