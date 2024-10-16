Kia starts removing Tasman’s disguise by confirming reveal date

Boxy exterior design will most likely become clearer over the next few days with the official launch being less than two weeks away.

Kia will officially end years of speculative reports and an extensive campaign on 29 October when it debuts the Tasman bakkie at the Jeddah International Motor Show in Saudi Arabia.

The subject of a YouTube series over the last few months showing its development, the South Korean brand’s first proper bakkie has undergone a reported 1 777 unique tests over 18 000 unique cycles in readiness for its long overdue reveal.

While the official date confirmation by Kia’s global website didn’t provide exact details, it did come with a series of teaser images showing the Tasman without any disguise.

Until now only seen in a special psychedelic-type wrap, the images show a boxy side profile design similar to the Jeep Gladiator, and an Australian-type “detached” aluminium look to loadin.

The latter coming as little surprise as the bulk of development had taken place Down Under, with its name being derived from the Tasman Sea, the single image of the front shows a distinct American design with an oversized, thick grille surround, vertical headlights integrated into the flared wheel arches, and a concave bonnet with a just visible vent.

A design that also draws parallels, but not a lot, with the all-electric EV9 SUV, the official wording by Kia describes the exterior design as “robust and solid” devoid of the “drawbacks typical of existing pick-up truck designs”.

Shown only as a double cab with single and cab-and-a-half bodystyles known to be planned, the Tasman will seemingly ride on a new body-on-frame platform instead of sharing it with the soon-to-be-discontinued Mohave SUV.

Reported to have undergone 30 000 km of extreme testing in both Australia, New Zealand and as per the recent teaser, the Al Quadra Desert in the United Arab Emirates, the Tasman will derive motivation solely from the 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine used in the Sorento and Carnival.

As is equally well-known, the much speculated V6, derived from the Mohave, won’t be offered as a result of the SUV’s pending discontinuation.

Expected transmission options will consist of an eight-speed automatic and a six-speed manual, with drive going to the rear or all four wheels via a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a low range transfer case.

Similar to its key rivals, the Tasman will have a tow rating of 3 500 kg for a braked trailer and a payload of 1 000 kg for the double cab.

Not far now

Set to go on-sale first in South Korea and then the Middle East, the Tasman has all but been confirmed for South Africa from 2025 as per the market falling under the Middle East and Africa region described as a key sales area along with Australasia.

“Where we position the Tasman will be very important. We need to show respect to the bakkie market in South Africa in determining where it will fit in,” former Kia South Africa CEO Gary Scott told The Citizen on the sidelines of the facelift Picanto launch in Cape Town in April.

“The fact that the Kia brand has taken so long for this product to come to fruition shows that we have big aspirations. Yes, the Tasman name obviously makes it relevant to Australia, but I think it is just as relevant in South Africa”.

With its launch confirmed as being less than two weeks ago, don’t be surprised if more official images and details emerge before then.

NOW READ: New teaser campaign confirms Kia Tasman for year-end reveal