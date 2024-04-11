‘Secret’ no more as Kia confirms Tasman name for first ever bakkie

Tasman a step closer to South Africa following reported confirmation of the African continent having received sales approval.

Screengrab showing the Tasman name on the tailgate of Kia’s highly awaited first ever bakkie. Image: Kia Worldwide YouTube page

Rumoured since the latter stages of 2023, and further hinted in the first official teaser clip last month, Kia has now officially confirmed the use of the Tasman name for its new bakkie due in 2025.

Watch Kia Tasman name confirmation below

Taking its name from the Tasman Sea that separates Australia and New Zealand in reference to most of its development having taken place Down Under, the Tasman, although spied as far back as 2022, remains largely under wraps with very little confirmed details being known at present.

ALSO READ: Kia starts throwing hints new bakkie will indeed be called Tasman

Priorly called by its internal moniker TK, the Tasman, described in 2020 as a “sensitive topic” by Kia Australia, is expected to ride on a body-on-frame platform in contrast to sister brand Hyundai’s unibody Santra Cruz sold in the United States.

Confirming the Tasman name via a 30 second clip on YouTube, which shows the name being forged before being quenched supposedly in the Tasman Sea, the finished moniker is then displayed on the tailgate of the production model, before the video fades a circling dust cloud with 2025 given as the year of reveal.

Confirmed for export

Reported at one stage as being on the cards for a 2022 or 2023 unveiling, the Tasman will be produced in South Korea, but exported to markets including not only Australia where extensive lobbying occurred from, but also the Middle East and Africa.

Original spy shot of the Tasman undergoing testing in 2022. Image: kia_club_official

This, according to carsales.com.au, who also alleged Kia as having set a target of selling more than 20 000 units annually in Australia once sales commence.

Rumoured three years ago as having been scrapped, the Tasman will come in single, cab-and-a-half and double cab bodystyles, with a choice of rear-wheel-drive or selectable four-wheel-drive.

Four-cylinder diesel only

In accordance with the most recent rumour last month, motivation will be derived from the R-series 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine that develops 148kW/440Nm in the Sorento and Carnival.

Second spy image of the Tasman leaked at the beginning of 2023. Image: autospy.net

Seemingly unlikely to employ the bigger 3.0-litre bent-six oil-burner that produces 191kW/560Nm in the South Korean-market only Mohave SUV, the Tasman will follow the bakkie status quo by having a payload of 1 000 kg and towing rating of 3 500 kg for a braked trailer.

South Africa seemingly set to get it

Spied in its clearest form at the beginning of last year, the Tasman is known to have attracted interest from South Africa, especially now that sales on the African continent have been approved.

“If it becomes available in the global line-up, it will come to South Africa, whichever one it is. It has been on the five-year plan for about 20 years [and] it is being looked at very carefully,” Kia South Africa CEO, Gary Scott, told The Citizen at the launch of the Seltos in Cape Town four years ago.

Despite its full reveal being someway off, expect more details, either as rumours, hints or official information from Kia, to emerge within the coming weeks and months.

NOW READ: New leaked info claims Kia’s Hilux rival debuting in 2025