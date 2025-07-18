Brad Binder returns to happy hunting ground in Czechia MotoGP

Red Bull KTM rider took the chequered flag in Brno in 2020 in only his third premier class start.

While Brad Binder is experiencing his worse MotoGP season, his Red Bull KTM team has lauded for never giving up despite his well-documented struggles on the RC16.

Binder has fought back bravely over the last the last three rounds after going through a wobble that saw him earn only two points in seven starts. After a solid seventh place in Germany last weekend, he heads into this weekend’s Czechia Grand Prix in 12th place in the championship after slumping to 14th at a stage. The Automotodrom Brno is where Binder rode to a sensational victory in only his third premier class start back in 2020.

KTM crew chief Andres Madrid praised the South African for his professional approach. His factory team-mate Pedro Acosta has been very vocal in his criticism of the RC16 this season, but it is reported that Binder has now made peace with the limitations of his bike and is trying to make the best of a bad situation.

Brad Binder ‘fully motivated’

“Brad, no matter the situation, enters like ‘new’ again and this is super-appreciated by the mechanics, the crew and everyone. He is always keen to ride,” Madrid told On Track Off Road.

“No matter how bad the previous weekend might have been, he tries to follow all our work plans and never, ever gives up. He is fully motivated for every grand prix. This is something that I’ve never seen in a rider quite like Brad: it’s that capacity to reset and deliver.”

Jorge Martin returns

Pol Espargaro will replace Maverick Vinales, who underwent shoulder injury this week, in the KTM Tech3 team in Brno. Espargaro will line up next to Enea Bastianini, who has recovered from appendicitis after missing the German MotoGP.

World champion Jorge Martin returns to action in Brno in what will only be his second start in 12 races. The Aprilia man missed the first four races due to a wrist injury. He returned in Qatar, but a crash ruled him out for another seven rounds.

The high-flying Marc Marquez on 344 points is set to dethrone Martin long before the end of the season. He leads his brother Alex by 83 points and Pecco Bagnaia by 147 points.

Saturday’s sprint race start at 3pm and the main race on Sunday at 2pm. Brad Binder’s brother Darryn will line up for the Moto2 at 12.15pm on Sunday.