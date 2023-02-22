Kyalami 9-Hour support races: Extreme Festival kicks off

Andre De Kock

Threaded through the international 9-Hour happenings at Kyalami this Friday and Saturday will be the opening rounds of the 2023 South African Extreme Festival.

Though somewhat overshadowed by the weekend’s main event, the local competition should start our premier circuit racing season on a high note.

What to expect

GTC

Heading up events will be two races for Global Touring and Supacup cars, with a total of 20 competitors grabbing this rare opportunity to race on Kyalami’s hallowed tarmac.

Reigning GTC title holder Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) will face off against drivers like Saood Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Julian van der Watt (Investchem Ford Focus), Andrew Rackstraw (Sparco Volkswagen GTI), Nathi Msimanga (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) and Formula 1600 graduate Josh le Roux in his Chemical Logistics Audi S3.

Former two-time champion Brad Liebenberg (Hype Energy Supapolo) should be the man to beat in the Supacup category, challenged by people like Keegan Campos (Campos Transport Supapolo), Jonathan Mogotsi (VW Motorsport Supapolo), JP van der Walt (Platinum Wheels Supapolo), Jason Campos (Turn 1 Supapolo), Tate Bishop (Angri Supapolo) and Tato Carrelo (Carrelo Auto Supapolo).

The GTC and Supacup races will take place at 13h45 on Friday and 10h40 on Saturday, respectively.

Compcare Polo Cup

Frontrunners in the Compcare Polo Cup category should include Jason Loosemore (Polo), Dawie Van der Merwe (Nathan’s Polo), Charl Visser (Universal Polo), Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly Polo), Shivesh Bissoon (Steaming Bean Polo), Dean Venter (VDN Auto Polo), Ethan Coetzee (JRT Polo), Karah Hill (Kalex Polo) and Bryce Pillay (Techtisa Polo).

The two respective Polo Cup races will be held at 12h25 on Friday, and 09h35 on Saturday.

Investchem F1600

Topping the Investchem F1600 single seater brigade would be drivers like Troy Dollinschek (Sujean Mygale), Antwan Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale), Jason Coetzee (Mint Wrapworks Mygale), Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Mygale), Alex Vos (DV Building Mygale), Gerard Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale) and Andrew Schofield (Fly Safair Mygale).

The single seaters will race at 16h10 on Friday, and 07h50 on Saturday.

BMW M Performance Parts series

With 59 cars to face the starter, the BMW M Performance Parts brigade will boast the event’s largest entry.

With 59 cars to face the starter, the BMW M Performance Parts brigade will boast the weekend’s largest entry. Leon Loubser (Bidwheels BMW 335i) could be an overall winner.

Overall winning favourites should include Andreas Meier (BMW 318i STC), Paulo Loureiro (Combined BMW 335i), Leon Loubser (Bidwheels BMW 335i), Lorenzo Gualtieri (Savspeed BMW 328i Turbo), Rick Loureiro (Combined BMW 335i), Leyton Fourie (Express Hire BMW 335i) and Carlo Garbini (Savspeed BMW 328i Turbo).

The Beemers will race at 13h00 on Friday, and 08h25 on Saturday.

Mobil 1 V8 Supercars

Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar XK8) should be the victory favourite in two Mobil 1 V8 Series races, challenged by drivers like Franco di Matteo (Deltec Batteries Jaguar XK8), Warren Lombard (Pepboys Ford Falcon), Thomas Reib (Mobil 1 Chevrolet Lumina), Julien Fameliaris (Lube-Net Chevrolet Corvette), Terry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Mustang) and Steve Herbst (Prei Instrumentation Chevrolet Corvette).

They will race at 14h20 on Friday, and 09h00 on Saturday, respectively.

Wild Rose Gin South Africa Sports cars

A wide and woolly selection of vehicles will tackle two races for Wild Rose Gin South Africa Sports cars.

Frontrunners could include Deon du Plessis (KTM X-Bow), Pieter Zeelie (Speads RS12), Makaeel Pitamber (Rico Barlow Ligier JSS3), Franco Scribante (Chevron B8), Riaan Bothma (Auto Investment Ligier JS53), Nicky Dicks (Curvent Porsche 911 GT3), Franco di Matteo (Deltec Ford Mustang) and Sam Hammond (Trinity Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo).

They will only have one race, at 18h00 on Friday.

Historic vehicle parade

There will also be a Historic Demonstration run at 11h30 on Saturday, with people like Jaki Scheckter (Pablo Clark Ferrari 360 Challenge), Colin Ellison (Chevron B19), Christopher Radloff (Ford Thunderbolt), Bruce Ceprnich (BMW 635 CSI) and Neil Botha (Pablo Clark Ferrari 360 Challenge) involved.

Where to get tickets

Admission tickets will cost R550 per adult, with more information available from Ticketmaster South Africa. Additional information can be found at kyalami9hour.com.