Special edition STJ closes the Lamborghini Huracán chapter

Reportedly on-track to be replaced later this year, only 10 examples of the STJ will be produced as the final farewell to the Huracán.

This is officially the end of the line for Lamborghini and its iconic V10 engine which will be placed for a final time in the Huracán Super Trofeo Jota (STJ).

V10’s final roar

Limited to just 10 units, the final edition of the “baby Lambo” marks the culmination of a decade-long legacy on the market.

While enthusiasts might anticipate a power boost, the Huracan STJ retains the naturally aspirated 5.2-litre engine, delivering 470kW/565Nm to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

End of an era

Although power figures remain unchanged, the Huracan STJ distinguishes itself with advanced hardware adaptations, notably four adjustable shock absorbers derived from race car technology.

Paired with 20-inch centre-lock wheels shod in bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres, these enhancements elevate the driving dynamics to new heights.

Upgraded aero package has been lifted for the racing version used in the one-make Super Trofeo series. Image: Lamborghini

Aerodynamic refinements, including carbon fibre flicks on the front bumper and a revised rear wing angle, contribute to improved track performance.

Visually, two distinctive liveries are offered – a blue with a black roof and red and white accents, or grey with a black roof with complementary with red and white details.

Each STJ carries a numbered “1 of 10” carbon fibre plate as a sign of its rarity. With production already sold out, the 10 examples are destined to join the ranks of automotive collector’s treasures.

