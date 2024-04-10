Work gloves on as Ford prices cargo hauling new Transit Custom

Set to be joined later by the Tourneo Custom, the Transit, for now, only offers a panel van bodystyle, but in long wheelbase configuration.

Its local market arrival confirmed at its 100th anniversary celebration in November last year, Ford has divulged price and specification details of the new Transit Custom panel van.

Load lugging details

Due to be joined at a later stage by the people hauling Tourneo Custom, the Transit arrives in long wheelbase guise solely with the standard height roof and seating for three up front.

Also set to be joined at a later stage by the standard wheelbase variant, the extended length translates to a payload of 1 269 kg, a braked trailer tow rating of 2 500 kg and a total load volume behind the metal bulkhead of 5.8m3.

Long wheelbase bodystyle means a payload of 1 269 kg and and load volume of 5.8m3. Image: Ford

Its loading area measuring 3 050 mm long, enough for three Euro pallets, according to Ford, the Transit Custom also receives six tie-down hooks integrated into the floor, along with partial rubber covering and an LED light.

Also included are dual sliding side doors, access steps to aid entry and barn-style rear doors that open 180-degrees.

Anything but van-spec tech

Equipped with a semi-trailing arm rear rear suspension – a model first – the Transit Custom’s interior receives a touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster in yet another first for the moniker.

Measuring 12-inches, the former offers customisation depending on preference, while the latter comes in the shape of the 13-inch SYNC 4A system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Highlight of the interior is a 12-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Image: Ford

Fitted with a number of storage areas and slots, additional standard features comprise auto on/off LED headlights with Auto High Beam Assist, keyless entry, push-button start, a multi-function steering wheel and satellite navigation.

While a wireless smartphone charger remains a cost option, included safety and driver assistance systems are six airbags, a 180-degree reverse camera, Driver Attention Alert, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and Forward Collision Warning Assist, as well as;

Rollover Mitigation;

Lane Keep Assist;

Evasive Steering Assist;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Dynamic Stability Control

Single turbo grunt

Providing motivation, the single turbo 2.0-litre Panther diesel engine from the Ranger resides up front, albeit with reduced power and torque from 125kW/405Nm to 100kW/360Nm.

Single derivatives gets dual sliding side doors as standard. Image: Ford

Entrusted with sending the amount of twist to the front axle is a six-speed manual gearbox, complete with a Tow/Haul function, plus an Eco setting.

Price

Now available, pricing for the Transit Custom starts at R692 000 and includes a four-year/120 000 km warranty with a service plan being optional as per the Right to Repair guidelines.

