Land Rover Defender 90’s 75th anniversary in Lego

Ryan De Villiers

Despite the latest Land Rover Defender having been out since 2019, Solihull’s iconic original has again been immortalised, this time in Lego.

Available in South Africa from the first of next month, the 2 336 piece mini-Defender celebrates 75 years of the model being founded in 1948, and as carmag.co.za points out, can be customised in a number of ways just like the real-life Defender 90 it is based upon.

Different type of adventure

The Lego Icon Land Rover Defender 90 is accompanied by a myriad of accessories to equip your Land Rover Defender 90 with the off-roading essentials.

“Defender is synonymous with adventure and this new LEGO set is a perfect way to capture the spirit of an incomparable, unstoppable automotive icon, whilst also sharing the playful side of the vehicle,” Paul Barritt, Director of Land Rover Classic, said.

A number of accessories are provided similar to the real Defender. Image: Land Rover.

Accessories include a roof rack, raised air, front bumper with working winch, side rails, and toolboxes which aid in elevating the appeal of the Lego model, the 32cm-long Lego Land Rover Defender 90 has working suspension and steering. The Lego model tries its best to feature the real-world details found in the actual road-going muses.

“Bringing the Classic Defender to life in bricks was no easy challenge. The Defender can take you anywhere, so during the design process we wanted to infuse the set with that sense of adventure. We can’t wait to see fans’ reactions,” Kurt Kristiansen, LEGO Design Master, remarked.

A new type of off-road adventure awaits. Image: Land Rover.

Price

To echo the adventurous nature of the Defender 90, a real-world Classic Defender has been placed in the Scottish Highlands and serves as the world’s hardest-to-reach Lego store in the world. The Lego Icons Land Rover Defender 90 will be priced at R3 999.

Article first appeared on carmag.co.za.