New hardcore Defender Octa teased as current V8’s replacement

Long served supercharged V8 will bow-out in favour of a twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8, most likely sourced from BMW.

Teaser image from a far doesn’t provide any details of the Octa’s differences from the current Defender V8. Image: JLR

With the Jaguar brand set to become fully electric next year, parent company, JLR, has released first official teaser images of a new performance variant of the “Land Rover” Defender due out later this year.

This expected replacement for the current Defender V8, the cryptic images show not only the inclusion of Brembo-sourced brake calipers, but also all-terrain tyres and a series of red octahedron shapes as per the newcomer being called the Defender Octa.

Its name said to be derived from the shape of a diamond, the only other confirmed information comprises gloss black diamond inserts and what JLR calls a sandblasted titanium disc panel inside.

Underneath, the biggest mechanical hint involves what is described as “an innovative pitch and roll” system dubbed 6D Dynamics as part of the standard air suspension.

According to JLR, this “will enable Defender OCTA to maintain a near-level stance during acceleration, braking and cornering on-road, while also maximising independent wheel travel and articulation across the most demanding off-road terrain”.

The wording on the hydraulic interlinked system goes further as it is said to offer “unparalleled breadth of capability, comfort and composure, whether on-road or off-road”.

Already undergoing testing in both Sweden, Dubai and the Nürburgring, the main drawing card involves the engine JLR only identified as a twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8.

Billed as the most powerful ever to be fitted to a Defender though, the bent-eight in question is expected to come from BMW has part of the partnership agreement signed between Munich and JLR’s predecessor, Jaguar-Land Rover, five years ago.

As such, the downsized 4.4-litre unit already used in the full-size Range Rover, will replace the venerable Ford-era AJ-V8 supercharged produced in various guises since 1996.

While no power details were disclosed, the unit currently produces between 390kW/750Nm and 452kW/750Nm in the Range Rover, compared to the larger displacement 5.0-litre AJ-V8’s 386kW/625Nm in the Defender V8.

Described as the “toughest, most capable and luxurious” Defender JLR has ever made – in addition to being the likely first without the Land Rover name – more details of Defender Octo, including a date of reveal, is expected to emerge within the coming months.

NOW READ: Land Rover Defender V8 has the bite to match its bark