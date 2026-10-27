Lepas offering extra value deals on the new L6 EV

Customers stand to benefit from a free limited offer R34 000 charging package when pre-ordering the incoming Lepas L6 EV.

As Lepas prepares for the all-electric crossover‘s local market introduction, it has put together a deal whereby the first 50 customers to pre-order a L6 EV will receive R34 000 in charging equipment for free.

This offer follows the Lepas L6 EV’s public debut at the 2026 Festival of Motoring held at Kyalami Grand Prix circuit back in August.

Giving South African motorists an early look at the brand’s growing line-up, the new model formed part of Lepas’ vehicle display alongside the L6 ICE, L4 ICE, L4 EV and L8 PHEV.

The charging package

The charging package is broken downs as follows:

V2L charger – R5 830

7 kW wall charger – R11 467

Installation – R6 500

Type-M – R5 254

Charging card – R5 000

The Lepas L6 EV also features an extensive suite of safety and driver-assistance technology. Picture: Supplied

Home charging made easier

For many customers considering an electric vehicle, home charging forms an important part of the ownership experience.

By including the charger and its installation as part of the pre-order package, Lepas aims to reduce the number of additional arrangements customers need to make separately.

The accompanying R5 000 charging voucher and card provides further support for those who will find themselves charging away from home more often than not.

V2L, or Vehicle-to-Load functionality, also allows the vehicle’s battery to provide power to compatible external devices and appliances.

Power and torque

Powering the Lepas L6 EV is a front-mounted electric motor producing 160kW and 275Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels while the vehicle offers a WLTC-rated driving range of up to 450 km.

The vehicle supports both AC and DC charging plus it offers a 6.6 kW onboard AC charger as well as CCS Type 2 DC charging compatibility.

Drivers can also select between Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes depending on the conditions and their preferences.

Independent rear suspension and electric power steering form part of the Lepa L6 EV’s chassis package. The 19-inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers provide a sportier visual touch.

It’s about making the transition to electric motoring simpler and more convenient for customers. Picture: Supplied

Technology and comfort

Inside, the Lepas L6 EV combines a comprehensive technology package with a strong focus on passenger comfort.

An 8.88-inch digital instrument display is paired with a 13.2-inch central touchscreen, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth and voice control.

An eight-speaker Sony audio system and 50 W wireless smartphone charging are also included.

The front seats are electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated, while the driver receives seat memory and four-way lumbar adjustment.

Dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, a panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting and a power tailgate further contribute to the Lepas L6 EV’s standard convenience specification.

Find out more

Full details of the offer and product specifications can be found on the Lepas South Africa website.