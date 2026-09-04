Lepas’ electric future previewed with both EVs and PHEVs

The upscale division of Chery used the Kyalami showpiece to preview the all-electric L4 and L6, as well as the plug-in hybrid L8.

With sales of the L4 underway and pricing of the combustion engine L6 revealed last month, Lepas used the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last week to preview its range of new energy vehicles.

L6 EV

Teased in the run-up to the Kyalami showpiece, the L6 EV rated as the centre point of the Lepas stand as it will become the first non-combustion powered model sold in South Africa.

Until the arrival of the L4, the L6 EV will be Lepas’ entry-level EV. Picture: Charl Bosch

The first in a series of new products the Chery-owned brand will roll-out over the next 18 months, the L6 EV rides on an electrified version of the LEX platform that underpins all Lepas models, with the following dimensions:

Length : 4 570 mm;

: 4 570 mm; Wheelbase : 2 700 mm;

: 2 700 mm; Height : 1 683 mm;

: 1 683 mm; Width: 1 852 mm

Able to accommodate between 435 and 1 255-litres in its boot, an additional 38-litres can stored underneath its bonnet.

Spec

Interior is identical to the petrol-powered L6, but with different graphics and readouts within the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Picture: Charl Bosch

Depending on the eventual trim level, known specification items will include:

19-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

electric tailgate;

imitation leather upholstery;

dual-zone climate control;

electric, heated and ventilated front seats;

panoramic glass roof;

8.8-inch instrument cluster;

wireless smartphone charger;

13.2-inch infotainment display;

ambient lighting;

seven airbags;

540-degree camera system;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Departure Warning

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Change Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power

On the power side, the L6 EV uses a 67-kWh battery pack that powers a single 160kW/275Nm electric motor on the front axle.

Lepas claims a range of 450 km and the ability to support DC charging up to 120 kW. The required waiting time using the fast charger is a claimed 20 minutes from 30-80%.

Pricing?

Anticipated to have been priced at the Kyalami event, Lepas is only expected to announce a sticker before sales kick-off around year-end.

L4 EV

Joining the L6 EV, the smaller sibling of the combustion engine L4, the L4 EV, made its first public showing after debuting globally at Chery’s International User Summit in Wuhu earlier this year.

Set to become Lepas’ most affordable EV, the L4 EV has the same LEX platform and dimensions as the petrol model, but with the obvious difference of lacking a grille, therefore making it almost identical in appearance to the L6 EV.

L4 EV made its first appearance on local soil at the Festival of Motoring. Picture: Charl Bosch

According to reports from Indonesia where sales started in June, the L4 EV uses the same size battery pack as the L6 EV, while also having an identical 160kW/275Nm output. Its reported range is 500 km.

As mentioned, final specification and pricing of the L4 EV is unknown as Lepas South Africa is yet to confirm an official date.

L8 PHEV

Also making its first showing, the L8’s arrival comes after its debut in Wuhu earlier this year, with Lepas so far only confirmed the plug-in hybrid for South Africa.

Incoming L8 flagship will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain only. Picture: Charl Bosch

Using the Leopard-faced version of the Chinese-market Chery Tiggo 8 as a base, the L8 seats five and has the following dimensions:

Length : 4 688 mm;

: 4 688 mm; Wheelbase : 2 800 mm;

: 2 800 mm; Height : 1 689 mm;

: 1 689 mm; Width: 1 871 mm

PHEV only

Although available with either the 1.6 T-GDI or 2.0 T-GDI engines in China as the Tiggo 8, the only mentioned option for South Africa is the plug-in hybrid, which will be badged LSH or Lepas Super Hybrid system.

The same, though, as Chery’s CSH setup, the plug-in hybrid combines the 1.5 T-GDI and an 18.4-kWh battery pack with a single electric motor.

Aside from its steering wheel and different centre console, the L8 PHEV’s interior is otherwise largely identical to that of the L4 and L6. Picture: Charl Bosch

Totalling 205kW/365Nm, the L8 PHEV has a supposed all-electric only range of 107 km and will do 1 300 km when taking the combustion engine into account. Drive is routed to the front wheels through a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Although already listed on Lepas South Africa’s website, the L8 PHEV, as with the L4 EV, is still to be priced as a launch date is still unknown.