Let down by AI: MISA warns Ford’s failure proves ‘human judgment irreplaceable’

Ford quietly rehired the human engineers after AI failed to match quality checks.

The Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) has warned that Ford’s rehiring of more than 300 veteran quality inspectors and engineers in the United States after its automated and Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems failed to detect supply chain and production flaws proves that “human judgment remains irreplaceable in industry.”

In a bid to reap the benefits of the tech, which developers claim can cut costs and boost productivity, the US carmaker adopted it across some parts of its operations, including for quality checks.

Rehire

But, according to Bloomberg, its executives said the firm has rehired more than 300 “veteran” quality inspectors in recent years to make up for the pitfalls of automated systems.

“Artificial intelligence is a fantastic tool, but it’s only as good as the information you use to train it,” Charles Poon, vice president of vehicle hardware engineering, told reporters.

Human judgement

Misa said this step underscores its advocacy that AI cannot replace the critical value of human judgment, tacit knowledge and lived experience.

Martlé Keyter, MISA’s Chief Executive Officer: Operations, says the quiet rehiring of these experts is an acknowledgement that human intervention remains central to sustainable industrial success.

“We must never allow technology to strip away the dignity of work. AI can assist, but it cannot replace the human innovation and intervention that drives progress. Protecting workers is not just about preserving jobs. It is about safeguarding the future of our industry,” said Keyter.

“This lesson is particularly relevant for South Africa, where Ford retrenched 474 workers last year in a restructuring process in terms of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act. While those cuts were not directly tied to automation, the contrast with Ford U.S. rehiring workers highlights the risks of sidelining human expertise.”

Lessons

Keyter said MISA believes Ford’s story carries a broader lesson for all industries.

“When technology falls short, it is workers who restore resilience and ensure quality. AI can enhance efficiency, but it cannot replace the creativity, ethical stewardship, and problem-solving capacity of human beings.

“Workers must remain at the heart of technological transformation. Employers, policymakers and unions must ensure that AI adoption strengthens the role of workers in shaping the future of work,” says Keyter.

AI

The US automaker is among many to have seized on the buzz around AI, particularly amid Wall Street fervour about the tech’s potential to increase margins.

In an October earnings call, chief operating officer Kumar Galhotra said the firm was “deploying AI across the entire industrial system.”