Lexus IS updated with the subtlest of changes

Charl Bosch

With just two years having passed since its global debut, Lexus’ South African division has afforded the IS a specification upgrade ahead of 2023.

Spot the changes..

An unexpected development considering the opening of local market sales in March last year, the range still spans three trim levels; EX, SE and F Sport, albeit now without the hybrid identifying blue accents to the Lexus logo and around the Hybrid insignia.

Inside, the starter button also loses its blue surround for a more conventional gunmetal metallic grey, while the F Sport gains the panoramic sunroof previously only offered on the SE.

Note: Model depicted is the US-spec IS 350 as evident by the lack of hybrid badges at the base of the rear doors.

The rest of the exterior and interior is unchanged with standard items across the range being the new 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and electric front seats, dual-zone climate control, push-button start and keyless entry.

Reserved for the SE and F Sport though is Lance Trace Assist, Pre-Collision with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, a panoramic rear-view monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Auto Brake and Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights.

ALSO READ: New Lexus IS: Japanese luxury enough to rival German duo?

Whereas the EX makes do with 18-inch alloy wheels, both the SE and F Sport ride on 19-inch alloys with those of the latter sporting a dark finish to go with the model specific bumpers, side sills and piano-key black Spindle Grille.

The standard audio system is a ten-speaker affair on the EX with the SE and F Sport being the beneficiary of the Mark Levinson unit resplendent with 17-speakers. Embedded satellite navigation and voice control rounds the SE and F Sport’s specification sheet off.

…not here anyway

Up front, the IS continues without change and as at launch, wears the 300h designation, meaning combined outputs of 164 kW from the 2.5-litre hybrid powerunit.

Interior continues largely unchanged

Drive is routed to the front wheels via a CVT with Lexus claiming a top speed of 200 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 8.7 seconds. Fuel consumption is rated at 5.2 L/100 km.

Price

Now on-sale, pricing for the IS kicks off at R924 200 for the EX with the SE retailing from R988 500. The F Sport meanwhile has a sticker of R1 007 300. Included with each model’s sticker price is a seven-year/105 000 km warranty and maintenance plan.