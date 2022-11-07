Lexus IS updated with the subtlest of changes

With just two years having passed since its global debut, Lexus’ South African division has afforded the IS a specification upgrade ahead of 2023.
Spot the changes..
An unexpected development considering the opening of local market sales in March last year, the range still spans three trim levels; EX, SE and F Sport, albeit now without the hybrid identifying blue accents to the Lexus logo and around the Hybrid insignia.
Inside, the starter button also loses its blue surround for a more conventional gunmetal metallic grey, while the F Sport gains the panoramic sunroof previously only offered on the SE.
The rest of the exterior and interior is unchanged with standard items across the range being the new 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and electric front seats, dual-zone climate control, push-button start and keyless entry.
Reserved for the SE and F Sport though is Lance Trace Assist, Pre-Collision with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, a panoramic rear-view monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Auto Brake and Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights.
ALSO READ: New Lexus IS: Japanese luxury enough to rival German duo?
Whereas the EX makes do with 18-inch alloy wheels, both the SE and F Sport ride on 19-inch alloys with those of the latter sporting a dark finish to go with the model specific bumpers, side sills and piano-key black Spindle Grille.
The standard audio system is a ten-speaker affair on the EX with the SE and F Sport being the beneficiary of the Mark Levinson unit resplendent with 17-speakers. Embedded satellite navigation and voice control rounds the SE and F Sport’s specification sheet off.
…not here anyway
Up front, the IS continues without change and as at launch, wears the 300h designation, meaning combined outputs of 164 kW from the 2.5-litre hybrid powerunit.
Drive is routed to the front wheels via a CVT with Lexus claiming a top speed of 200 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 8.7 seconds. Fuel consumption is rated at 5.2 L/100 km.
Price
Now on-sale, pricing for the IS kicks off at R924 200 for the EX with the SE retailing from R988 500. The F Sport meanwhile has a sticker of R1 007 300. Included with each model’s sticker price is a seven-year/105 000 km warranty and maintenance plan.