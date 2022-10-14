Lexus takes the scalpels to all-electric UX 300e

Having showcased the updated UX in May this year, Lexus has taken the covers off of the updated all-electric UX 300e confirmed to be “under study” for South Africa.
Originally unveiled in 2019 as a Chinese market exclusive model, the UX 300e combines the tweaks applied to the standard model with a sealed Spindle Grille, a complete lack of exhaust outlets, restyled model specific 17-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels and a new colour option called Sonic Platinum.
ALSO READ: UX 300e debuts in China as first all-electric Lexus
Inside, the new interior applique is also carried over from the standard UX, namely an eight or 12.3-inch infotainment system with a better touchscreen interface, over-the-air-updates, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a redesigned centre console, ambient lighting, a new colour called Hazel and removal of the irksome mouse-like touchpad in favour of a wireless smartphone charger.
New on the safety front as per the Lexus Safety System+ is a panoramic rear-view monitor, overhauled Pre-Collision System, improved Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and inclusion of Emergency Steering Assist.
Of course, the biggest difference from the standard UX resides up front where the UX 300e sports a dual motor setup on the front and rear axles, now powered by a 72.8-kWh battery instead of the pre-facelift model’s 54.3-kWh unit.
Surprisingly, the setup produces an unchanged 150kW/300Nm, but with an increased range from 400 km to 450 km on a single charge.
Despite the bigger battery, the claimed weight is unchanged at 1 900 kg, with the actual charging time likely to be similar to that of the original model.
Set to go on-sale in Europe from around May next year, confirmation for South Africa, as indicated, remains to be announced, though if approved, expect a reveal date somewhere in the third or final quarter of 2023.