Lexus takes the scalpels to all-electric UX 300e

Charl Bosch

Having showcased the updated UX in May this year, Lexus has taken the covers off of the updated all-electric UX 300e confirmed to be “under study” for South Africa.

Originally unveiled in 2019 as a Chinese market exclusive model, the UX 300e combines the tweaks applied to the standard model with a sealed Spindle Grille, a complete lack of exhaust outlets, restyled model specific 17-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels and a new colour option called Sonic Platinum.

Inside, the new interior applique is also carried over from the standard UX, namely an eight or 12.3-inch infotainment system with a better touchscreen interface, over-the-air-updates, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a redesigned centre console, ambient lighting, a new colour called Hazel and removal of the irksome mouse-like touchpad in favour of a wireless smartphone charger.

New on the safety front as per the Lexus Safety System+ is a panoramic rear-view monitor, overhauled Pre-Collision System, improved Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and inclusion of Emergency Steering Assist.

UX 300e identifies itself from the hybrid by the lack of rear exhaust outlets.

Of course, the biggest difference from the standard UX resides up front where the UX 300e sports a dual motor setup on the front and rear axles, now powered by a 72.8-kWh battery instead of the pre-facelift model’s 54.3-kWh unit.

Surprisingly, the setup produces an unchanged 150kW/300Nm, but with an increased range from 400 km to 450 km on a single charge.

Interior updates from the standard UX continue inside, including a new Hazel colour option.

Despite the bigger battery, the claimed weight is unchanged at 1 900 kg, with the actual charging time likely to be similar to that of the original model.

Set to go on-sale in Europe from around May next year, confirmation for South Africa, as indicated, remains to be announced, though if approved, expect a reveal date somewhere in the third or final quarter of 2023.