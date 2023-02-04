Spruced-up inside and out Lexus UX officially priced

Charl Bosch

Having made it’s global debut last year, Lexus has officially released pricing details for the updated, hybrid-only again UX range in South Africa.

What has changed?

One of the automaker’s first models to omit a conventional internal combustion engine arrangement as part of a line-up rearrangement in 2021, the UX range still spans three trim levels, EX, SE and F Sport, all resplendent with restyled head-and-taillights and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Underneath, the TNGA-C platform has been strengthened with the inclusion of 20 new spot welding points, with new shock absorbers and revised electric power steering also featuring.

Exclusive to the F Sport is the first time availability of the Adaptive Variable Suspension tuned specifically for the UX with the aim of reducing body roll while aiding handling plus providing a smoother ride.

More extensive are the revisions inside the UX’s cabin where the much criticised mousepad-like interface for the infotainment system bows out completely in favour of a wireless smartphone charging pad on the centre console.

For its part, the mentioned display now measures 12.3-inches and apart for receiving over-the-air updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, has been moved 143 mm forward on the dashboard as a way of improving interaction.

New taillight cluster adorn the rear facia

In addition to the charging pad, which has been illuminated, Lexus has redesigned the UX’s centre console by moving the type-C and type-A USB ports to a dedicated space in front of the console itself, while relocating the switches for the heated front seats higher up.

The interior’s final adaptions come way of a new Hazel Brown hue available in faux leather on the EX and real leather on the SE.

F Sport

Perforated sport seats in black, white or Flame Red can be had in the F Sport, in addition to a new Kagome stitchwork pattern Lexus claims had been inspired from traditional Japanese basket weaving methods. A synthetic leather option is, however, also available.

New 12.3-inch infotainment system has been moved forward closer by 143 mm.

Also unique to the F Sport is an eight-inch TFT instrument cluster display, alloy pedals, a leather-wrapped F Sport steering wheel and a Sport+ mode that ups the settings on the drive mode selector to four, the others being Eco, Comfort and Sport.

On the safety front, the standard issue Lexus Safety System+ has been revised to now include Intersection Turn Assist, Curve Speed Reduction as part of the Radar Adaptive Cruise Control and Emergency Steering Assist.

Hybrid only

On the power front, the combination of the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine and electric motor remains unchanged with a combined output of 135 kW. A CVT is again entrusted with sending the amount of twist to the front wheels. Claimed fuel consumption is rated at 4.5 L/100 km.

Price

Now available and in a choice of ten colours; black, White Nova, Sonic Chrome, Terrance Khaki, Sonic Iridium, Graphite Black, Sonic Titanium, Blazing Carnelian, Madder Red and Celestial Blue and the darker Poseidon Blue being exclusive to the F Sport, an optional black roof can now be had with six of the mentioned colours as an option.

As before, a seven-year/105 000 km warranty and maintenance plan, plus an eight-years/195 000 km hybrid battery warranty is included with each UX’s sticker price.