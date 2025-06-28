Lexus GX: Prado’s fancy cousin not too larny for a street fight

The 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine from the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 gives this SUV serious oomph.

As great as the latest Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is, there is no scope for greater performance in the seven-seater SUV.

Only sold locally in GD-6 2.8-litre turbodiesel guise, the customary outputs of 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque it shares with the Hilux and Fortuner without 48V assistance is as good as it is going to get. The 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 207kW/430Nm, and 243kW/630Nm with mild hybrid assistance, that is offered in other markets, is off-limits to the Southern tip of Africa.

Lexus GX finally in Mzansi

But that gap has now been bridged by not Toyota but rather Lexus, the Japanese carmaker’s premium division. In existence for over two decades but only introduced locally in April, the Lexus GX is the Prado’s private school cousin in the same way the Lexus LX is to the Land Cruiser 300. The Lexus brand is operated separately from Toyota, but hardware is shared across model ranges and the GX is in essence a punchy, premium Prado at a very respectable price.

There is no mistaking the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado from the Lexus GX in terms of styling. The GX features aggressive and sharp lines along with the very Lexus-like front grille which is a real head-turner.

Built on the TNGA-F platform like the Prado and Land Cruiser 300, the Lexus GX drops the former’s 2.8-litre diesel mill for the latter’s peach of a 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine. It is also hooked up to 10-speed automatic like in the LC300 and produces 650Nm of torque, although power is slightly down from 305kW to 260kW.

The game-changer. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Boulevard vs bush

The Citizen Motoring tested the Lexus GX 550 SE. It is the more “boulevard” model alongside the bush-ready GX 550 Overtrail. At R1 829 000, the SE comes at a R343 700 premium over the VX-R Prado. This sticker makes it an enticing offering as buyers would have gladly forked out the difference for the V6 mill in a Prado, nevermind the additional luxury the Lexus badge brings to the table.

We did not run the new Prado against the clock as both the lighter 2.8-litre Hilux and Fortuner failed to reach 100km/h from a standstill in under 12 seconds without 48V assistance. But even if we are generous and gives the Prado a sprint time of 12 seconds, it pales in comparison to the Lexus GX’s impressive time of 7.68 seconds. This just 0.86 seconds slower than the LC300 fared and exactly why the engine will be such drawing card for the GX.

The six-cylinder soundtrack on offer in Sport S+ driving mode under hard acceleration proves that this privately schooled cousin is up for any street fight should the opportunity arise. It might be down on power on the LC300, it has ample low-down pull which along with the generous torque makes it feel faster than it is.

Smooth ride

Like the LC300, the Lexus GX can prove to be rather thirsty leaving it in Sport+ for too long, which will make you consider trying the other driving on offer; Eco, Normal, Comfort, Sport and Custom.

The Lexus GX 550 SE rides on 22-inch alloys. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The ride is every bit as refined as you’d come to expect in a Lexus, with the 10-speed box exceptionally smooth.

While the SE does not feature all the hard-core off-road feature as the Overtrail, standard permanent all-wheel drive with low-range transfer case and Adaptive Variable Suspension should put you in good stead on the pavement in Sandton.

Superior craftsmanship

While the Prado features a very plush interior, in Toyota terms anyway, the Lexus GX raises the bar even further by means of the brand’s renowned Japanese craftsmanship. Our tester’s cabin featured a combination of semi-aniline black leather with contrast stitching, black wood veneer, brushed aluminium touches and soft-touch rubber.

The Lexus GX features a different dashboard to that of the Prado which includes a new housing for the 14-inch infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital cluster with Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

The GX SE further comes standard with 22-inch alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, front seats massagers, head-up display, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, refrigerated centre console cooler box, electric tailgate, rear roller blind, panoramic sunroof and 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

The cabin features trademark Lexus craftsmanship. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Enticing offering

The latest Safety Sense system features all the advanced safety goodies to keep occupants safe along with the standard systems.

The introduction of the Lexus GX is a masterstroke and it’s easy to see why it instantly became the best-selling local Lexus in ages. It offers just the right amount of oomph to place it in a different league to the Prado, while bringing all the Lexus goodies to the table for less than a Land Cruiser 300. And for the same price, you can only get an entry-level Land Rover Defender 90, which is according to Lexus the GX’s biggest rival.

Lexus GX 550 road test data