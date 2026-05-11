Lexus reveals new TZ electric SUV

The Lexus TZ is a new battery-electric SUV that blends luxury and performance in a striking new package.

Unveiled globally for the first time, the Lexus TZ introduces Lexus’ new “Discover Limitless” philosophy, designed to inspire customers to break away from the everyday and embrace new adventures. Importantly for South Africa, the vehicle is currently under study for possible introduction to the local market.

Driving lounge interior

Built around Lexus’ new “Driving Lounge” concept, the TZ reimagines the luxury SUV as a premium space where every journey becomes part of the experience. The all-electric SUV combines the brand’s signature driving refinement with a spacious, ultra-comfortable cabin designed to keep every passenger relaxed and connected.

A newly developed dedicated BEV platform creates an exceptionally open interior, enhanced by a wide panoramic roof and minimalist design. Lexus says the TZ delivers some of the highest levels of cabin quietness in its line-up, while advanced sound management, ambient lighting and premium audio technology create a calm, sensory-rich environment.

Despite its lounge-inspired comfort, the Lexus TZ remains every bit a Lexus to drive. Features such as “Rear Comfort” mode and Interactive Manual Drive further elevate both passenger comfort and driver engagement.

With its open cabin design and large retractable panoramic roof, the TZ offers a spacious interior. Picture: Supplied

Exterior design

The TZ also introduces a dramatic new design direction for Lexus. Its sculpted spindle body, sleek geometric lighting elements and aerodynamic detailing create a commanding road presence while also improving efficiency and driving range. Lexus says the TZ achieves class-leading aerodynamic performance among Lexus SUVs.

The interior features “Forged Bamboo” trim crafted from Shikoku bamboo, alongside recycled aluminium and other sustainable materials. Lexus has also incorporated lower-impact manufacturing processes as part of the TZ’s circular vehicle development strategy.

Refined space

According to Lexus International chief engineer Takeshi Miyaura, the TZ was created to deliver more than just mobility.

“The Lexus TZ was developed as a refined mobile space that brings smiles to drivers and families alike. Beyond driving, we wanted to create a vehicle where people genuinely enjoy spending time,” he said.

With its blend of electrified performance, luxury comfort and progressive design, the new TZ signals Lexus’s vision for the future of premium mobility. Further details regarding introduction timing will be communicated should the vehicle be confirmed for the local market.

Signature elements that further elevate this all-electric SUV’s style include 22-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Supplied

300kW’s of power

The all-new Lexus TZ is a fully electric three-row luxury SUV that combines strong performance, fast charging capability and practical versatility. Powered by a dual-motor AWD system producing 300kW, the TZ accelerates from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds.

It also offers rapid DC charging, with a 10-80% charge achievable in approximately 35 minutes, as well as an estimated driving range of up to 640km, depending on market specifications.

The spacious SUV measures 5 100mm in length with a 3 050mm wheelbase, while cargo capacity ranges from 290 litres to 2 017 litres. The Lexus TZ also offers a towing capacity of up to 1 500kg.