Boost turned up as Chery prices limited run Omoda C5 GT

Offered in two models, only 100 GTs will be made for the South African market.

Two variant of the GT have been availed, with the depicted model’s gold and aero applique adding an extra R10 000 to the standard version’s price. Image: Omoda

Previewed by means of a single teaser image at the beginning of this month, Chery-owned Omoda has released full details, including pricing, of the limited edition C5 GT.

Sporty to the power of two

Effectively the performance variant of the standard C5 despite not being branded as such, the GT uses the now former flagship Elegance variant as a base, but without the red decorative inserts of the related Elegance S.

ALSO READ: Chery starts teasing muscled-up, aggressive looking Omoda C5 GT

Similarly though, two variants are offered; the standard and the untitled customised model, whose R10 000 premium nets Subaru-style gold 18-inch alloy wheels and a rear wing said to work in conjunction with the lip spoiler underneath the front bumper to aid aerodynamics.

Adopting the more restrained look, the conventional GT loses out on the bodykit and gold wheels, but joins its sibling in receiving gold accents around the exhaust outlets, in the form of a strip between the LED headlights and red brake calipers carried over from the Elegance S.

Spec

Inside, Omoda has been more discreet by expanding the piano key black finish adorning the dashboard, to the centre console with no further revisions having occurred. No images were, however, revealed

As such, the GT’s specification sheet mirrors that of the Elegance by comprising of the eight-speaker Sony sound system, heated, ventilated and electric front seats, leather upholstery, an electric tailgate, ambient lighting and dual-zone climate control with rear vents.

In addition to losing the bodykit and rear wing, the standard C5 GT also sports silver 18-inch alloy wheels, but retains the gold strip between the headlights. Image: Omoda

Also standard are the following:

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster;

folding and heated electric mirrors;

keyless entry;

wireless smartphone charger;

push-button start;

10.25-inch infotainment system with voice control

panoramic sunroof

Standard on the safety and driver assistance front is front and rear parking, a tyre pressure monitor, the 360-degree surround-view camera system and Adaptive Cruise Control, as well as:

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Autonomous Emergency Braking;

Lane Departure Warning;

Lane Keep Assist;

Traffic Jam Assist

Power maxed

Underneath, and despite initial claims of the C5 GT joining the Tiggo 7 Pro Max in being offered with all-wheel-drive, Chery has opted to leave newcomer with front-wheel-drive, while also not making apparent changes to the chassis to accommodate the extra grunt.

Eschewing the standard C5’s 1.5 T-GDI engine, the GT derives power from the 1.6 T-GDI used in the Max and Tiggo 8 Pro with outputs of 145kW/290Nm.

An uptake of 30kW/60Nm, the departure of the lesser engine also sees the CVT being dropped in favour of a seven-speed dual-clutch.

According to Chery, the C5 GT will get from 0-100 km/h in 7.8 seconds, though no further performance figures were revealed.

Price

A limited edition model as only 100 units have been allocated for South Africa, the C5 GT’s sticker price includes a five-year/70 000 km service plan and Chery’s 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Tech CVT – R447 900

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Lux CVT – R477 900

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Lux S CVT – R479 900

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Elegance CVT – R507 900

Omoda C5 1.5 T-GDI Elegance S CVT – R509 900

Omoda C5 GT DCT – R589 900

NOW READ: WATCH: Omoda C5 is the new Chery on top in South Africa