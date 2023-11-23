Final likely encore as Audi debuts Black Edition suited A4 and S4
In total, only 100 Black Edition models will be produced exclusively for South Africa.
Black Edition touches passed down to both the A4 and S4. Image: Audi
With the next generation set to become the A5 in a complete line-up overhaul, Audi South Africa has unveiled a special Black Edition that effectively farewells the current B9 iteration of the A4 and S4.
Farewell makeover
The first local market revision since affording its once top-selling model a refresh three years ago, the aesthetic makeover, which will be rolled-out next year on the Q2, A3 and S3, A5 and S4, Q3, Q5 and their respective Sportback models, comprises not only black accents, but also the standard inclusion of the S line pack across the range.
Included, therefore, on the A4 are the S line bumpers and door sills, 19-inch S line alloy wheels, the Matrix LED headlights and a glass panoramic sunroof.
The recipient of the mentioned refresh in 2019 in Europe, a year before its South African arrival, the A4 Black Edition’s interior alterations largely involve the fitting of more standard features, some previously only available as cost options.
While the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system and 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display instrument cluster both continue, the former now boasts integrated satellite navigation in addition to the already present Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Also, standard is a reverse camera, tri-zone climate control, a wireless smartphone charger and, as part of the S line interior package, fine Nappa leather upholstery with S embroidery work on the electric front seats.
Reserved for the S4 are heated and massaging sport front seats with electric lumbar support, the upgraded 3D Bang & Olufsen and outside, a carbon fibre bootlid spoiler.
No heart surgery
Up front, no mechanical changes have taken place, meaning outputs of 110kW/270Nm from the mild-hybrid 2.0 TFSI powering the 35 TFSI, and 140kW/320Nm in the 40 TFSI badged equivalent.
Powering the 35 TDI, the long-serving 2.0 TDI does without the 48-volt system and develops 110kW/320Nm.
As with the pair of petrols, the oil-burner’s grunt is directed to the front wheels only through a seven-speed S tronic transmission.
Underneath its bonnet, the S4 retains the 3.0 TFSI, also without electrification, and still pushing out 260kW/500Nm.
Entrusted with sending the amount of twist to all four wheels through the quattro all-wheel-drive system, is an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox.
Change of name
Now on-sale, but limited to 100 examples across all derivatives, the Black Edition will bow out, along with the A4 and S4, in late 2024 based on the imminent arrival of the new A5.
One of the first models to debut Audi’s new naming structure as announced by former CEO, Markus Duesmann, in March this year, the next generation A4 will become an all-electric model similar to the A6 and A8.
On the other hand, all current unevenly badged models, the A3, A5 and A7, will retain combustion motivation with added electrification.
Price
As has been the case since the A4 and S4’s reveal, all of the Black Edition model’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km service and maintenance plan.
- A4 35 TFSI Black Edition S tronic – R900 000
- A4 40 TFSI Black Edition S tronic – R952 400
- A4 35 TDI Black Edition S tronic – R964 800
- S4 Black Edition – R1 274 900
