Next Opel Grandland debuting in 2025 minus combustion power

Already spied undergoing testing, the second generation Grandland will go on-sale as one of Opel's first completely dedicated electric vehicles in Europe.

Current Grandland has been around since 2017 where before facelift in 2021, it was called the Grandland X. Image: Stellantis

Still in the first generation having debuted in 2017 as the Grandland X, a series of reports emerging from Europe has alleged that the next generation of the Opel Grandland will become an entirely electric vehicle once sales commence in 2025.

Known so far

On track to become one of the Blitz’s first models to eschew combustion engine motivation in Europe, three years before it becomes a full EV brand, the Grandland has already been sighted undergoing testing in spite of its world debut being more than 18 months away.

Renamed Grandland without the X suffix as part of its first, and likely only, mid-life facelift two years ago, the next generation is projected to remain Opel’s flagship model after the discontinuation of Insignia, which seems unlikely to be replaced.

According to the most recent report from Britain’s Autocar, which captured the prototype being tested, the Grandland will swap the current PSA-era EMP2 platform for parent company Stellantis’ new STLA Medium, optimised specifically for electric vehicles.

Peugeot preview

An architecture that debuted in September underpinning the new electric-only Peugeot E-3008, the 400-volt setup produces between 160 kW and 285 kW while providing a range of between 500 km to 700 km, depending on the application and electric motor count.

Switch in platform will see the Grandland featuring a completely new interior. Image: Stellantis

In the case of the E-3008, whose configuration could be replicated in the Grandland, three models are offered: the 210, which makes 210 pferdestarke (PS) for 157 kW thanks to a single 73-kWh battery; the 230 Long Range, producing 230 PS or 170 kW; and the top-spec dual-motor 320, which produces 320 PS or 240 kW.

Compared to the former, both the latter pair receive propulsion from a 98-kWh battery pack, the biggest the platform is reportedly capable of supporting.

Comparison with Manta

According to a related report by carscoops.com, the Grandland will showcase the latest evolution of Opel’s Vizor and Compass grilles that debuted on the current Mokka and continue to provide seating for five.

Appearing noticeably bigger than the current model based on the Autocar images, the Grandland is expected to not only keep station in Rüsselsheim’s range above the equally new Crossland, rumoured to revive the Frontera name, but also the much-reported on Manta due out in 2025 as well.

Current selection of petrol, hybrid and diesel powertrains will bow out entirely come 2025. Image: Stellantis

Unlike past generations, the revived Manta will morph from a sports coupe to a coupe-styled crossover powered by an electric powertrain from the start.

Set to renew its rivalry with the also reimagined Ford Capri, which will also become a coupe-SUV upon its return next year based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, the Manta’s standing with the Grandland is likely to be based on segment focus rather than ranking within the Opel SUV/crossover hierarchy.

As stands, no further details about either model are known, but expect more to emerge in 2024.

