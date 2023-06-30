Mercedes-AMG G63 goes gold with special run Grand Edition

By Charl Bosch

With the production version of the all-electric EQG still being prepared for an unconfirmed world detail, Mercedes-AMG has instead introduced a special edition version of the G63 called the Grand Edition.

G63 here to stay

A moniker shrouded in controversy as it denoted the final iteration of the previous generation G-Class twice in 2005 and then 2006, the newly unveiled Grand Edition once again represents a limited production run derivative, but reportedly not the end of the G63 as a result of ongoing high demand.

“With the expressive and limited Grand Edition, we are celebrating the success story of the G63, which is far from over,” Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe said in a statement.

What makes it so grand?

Restricted to 1 000 units, the Grand Edition’s exterior touches comprise tech gold coloured 22-inch forged alloy wheels with matte black central locking nuts, plus a gold three-pointed star centre logo, as well as a unique colour called Kalahari Gold Magno.

Grand Edition will be limited to 1 000 units. Image: Mercedes-AMG.

The most prominent exterior inclusion, the hue features around the spare wheel cover as well as the Mercedes logo, on the front and rear bumpers, and as the selected colour for the graphics at the base of the doors.

Inside, gold AMG plaques and seatback edging has been combined with gold stitch work on the black Nappa leather seats and a Grand Edition badge on the passenger’s side finished in a combination of carbon and copper.

Gold and Nappa leather a highlight of the Grand Edition’s interior. Image: Mercedes-AMG.

A Nappa leather grab handle on the dashboard, copper inserts, black floor mats with gold outer stitching and a G63 badge at the base of the Dinamica trimmed AMG steering wheel rounds the interior off.

Twin blown V8 remains

Up front, the stalwart 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 delivers unchanged 430kW/850Nm delivered to all four wheels via the AMG-tuned 9G TCT dual-clutch transmission.

Similar to the model on which it is based, and indeed the last special edition G-Class, the Edition 55 revealed last year, the G63 Grand Edition will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 220 km/h.

And now for the obvious…

Priced from €228 896 (R4 696 552) in Germany, which includes a custom AMG fabric car cover, the G63 Grand Edition has so far been confirmed only for European markets excluding the United Kingdom, meaning an unlikely availability with right-hand-drive and therefore, a no-no for South Africa.

