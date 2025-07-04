Six things you need to know about the new Omoda C9 PHEV

Bang for your buck SUV is said to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in only 4.8 seconds.

The Omoda C9 PHEV offers serious value for money. Picture: Supplied

The Omoda C9 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) was introduced alongside the petrol-powered version last month.

The PHEV is not only more frugal than the standard C9, but also a lot faster.

Add to that all the luxurious bells and whistles and comprehensive safety systems, and the Omoda C9 PHEV offers a bang for your buck package.

The Citizen Motoring looks at six key features of this SUV.

Impressive performance and fuel economy

The Omoda C9 PHEV combines the convenience of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with the efficiency of electric power to produce an incredible 400kW of power and 915Nm of torque.

This, in turn, translates to a claimed 0-100 km/h time of just 4.9 seconds and a combined fuel consumption figure of a mere 1.4 litres per 100 km.

Omoda C9 PHEV charging and range

The 34.5kWh battery pack can be recharged in 5.5 hours when connected to a home charging wall box.

Or even quicker, thanks to its 70kW fast-charging capability, where the battery can be charged from 30-80% in 25 minutes when plugged into a DC public fast charger.

With a WLTP-estimated all-electric range of 150km, the Omoda C9 PHEV provides one of the highest all-electric range figures of any plug-in hybrid vehicle currently sold in South Africa.

ALSO READ: Plug-in Jaecoo J7 and Omoda C9’s shock goes further than power

Standard features and infotainment

The Omoda C9 PHEV is equipped with every bell and whistle you can think of as standard.

There are no add-on cost options to tick. You get heated and electrically adjustable Nappa leather seats in the front and the rear. Plus, a heated and electrically adjustable steering wheel, also trimmed in Nappa leather. Dual-zone climate control that offers passengers in the rear their own air-conditioning control panel.

The dash features dual 12.3-inch screens, one serving as the digital cluster and the other as the infotainment and control display.

This screen provides access to various vehicle functions, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Intelligent Voice Command. A 12-speaker Sony sound system, wireless charging pad, and multi-colour ambient lighting add to the cabin’s ambience.

A panoramic glass sunroof, said to bathe the cabin in natural light, rounds out just some of the premium features.

Omoda C9 PHEV is practical and convenient

Keyless entry, push-button start, and remote start ensure a seamless entry experience, while convenience features like rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, and automatic folding mirrors are also to be found on the Omoda C9 PHEV.

Additional practical touches include a heated and cooled storage compartment and a 60:40 split-folding rear bench, which expands the already generous 660-litre luggage capacity to 1,783 litres when folded flat.

Safety and security

The Omoda C9 PHEV has been engineered to adhere to the strictest crash safety standards. It offers driver aids such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking and Driver Fatigue Monitoring.

Passive safety features include dual front, front side, side curtain, driver knee, and bolster airbags.

Meanwhile, ISOFIX child seat anchorages ensure that passengers, whether infants or adults, are kept safe during travel. A head-up display means the driver never needs to take their eyes off the road.

ALSO READ: Omoda C9 makes its point as ‘new’ standard in Chinese luxury

Pricing and warranty

The new Omoda C9 PHEV retails for R999 000, making it one of the best-priced SUVs in its class.

Pricing includes a seven-year/100 000km service plan, a seven-year/200 000km vehicle warranty, and 10-year/one-million km engine warranty.

Added to this is a 10-year/200 000km warranty for certain electric drive unit components and a 10-year/unlimited km power battery pack warranty for the first owner, reverting to 10-year/200 000km for subsequent owners.

Buyers also receive seven years of roadside assistance, offering added peace of mind and enhanced ownership value.