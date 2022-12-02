Polarising BMW XM priced along with purist pleasing new M2

Charl Bosch

Unveiled at the same time at the BMW M Fest held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit back in October, BMW South Africa has officially divulged pricing details of not only the highly awaited new M2, but also the controversial XM.

M2

Changes at the rear from the M240i xDrive are easy to spot.

The model that garnered the most attention at M Fest after being introduced by the division’s boss, Frank van Meel, the M2 will become available in the second quarter of 2023, though surprisingly, with a mono transmission option guaranteed to please the purists.

Using the same rear-wheel-drive CLAR platform as the M3 and M4, motivation comes from the same 3.0-litre S58 straight-six turbo-petrol engine, albeit retuned to produce 338kW/550Nm.

Interior has one big drawing card…

In confirming the M2’s price of R1 503 975, BMW didn’t mention specifics regarding the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, meaning the sole availability, for now, of the six-speed manual as a promise made by Van Meel of the M division’s commitment to keep the three-pedal layout for as long as possible.

ALSO READ: BMW M2, XM and M4 CSL unveiled as star debutants of BMW M Fest

The manual ‘box means the M2 accelerates from 0-100 km/h two-tenths-of-a-second slower than the Steptronic – 4.3 seconds versus 4.1 seconds – but tops out at the same 250 km/h or 285 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package included.

For now, the M2 will only be available with the six-speed manual gearbox.

It’s price representing a hike of R390 313 over the all-wheel-drive, Steptronic-only M240 xDrive, BMW didn’t disclose any details of the M2 specifications, but chance are it will be almost identical to the European model, meaning items such as the M Sport or M Carbon bucket seats, tri-zone climate control, the uprated Harman Kardon sound system and M Heads-Up Display.

Expect also the M fettled power steering, Adaptive M suspension, Active M Differential and upgraded steel brakes with red or optional blue brake calipers.

XM

XM officially the most expensive BMW SUV money can in South Africa.

A model that polarised opinions, not only at M Fest, but also at its world premiere in September, the XM officially takes over from the X7 as BMW’s new flagshipSUV, though it doesn’t replace it outright.

ALSO READ: Sci-fi styled production BMW XM officially revealed

The first standalone M developed model since the iconic M1, the XM will also become available on local soil in the second quarter of next year priced from R3 400 000.

First standalone M developed model slots-in above the X7.

A sticker that officially makes it the most expensive BMW SUV with the only other model being higher-up coming in the form of the M8 Competition, the XM makes uses of a plug-in hybrid powertrain made-up of the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turb V8 and a 25.7-kWh lithium-ion battery that powers a 145kW/280Nm electric motor nestled within the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Combined, the system delivers 480kW/800Nm, which allows the 2 750 kg XM to get from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, and on to a limited top speed of 250 km/h or 270 km/h with the M Driver’s Package selected. The claimed all-electric range is 88 km.

Interior eschews the rotary dial selector for a traditional gear lever.

Still to be confirmed, but likely, is the XM Red Label that debuted globally next year sporting the same engine and gearbox, but with outputs raised to 550kW/1 000 Nm.

As with the M2, BMW South Africa didn’t provide exact specification details, but expect features such as the 16-speaker Harman Kardon or 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Systems, quad-zone climate control, the M Lounge seats, roof imprinted with 100 LEDs and a full array of safety and driver assistance systems.