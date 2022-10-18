BMW M boss hits back at styling criticism, confirms manual staying for as long as possible

Charl Bosch

BMW M boss Frank van Meel has taken a swipe at ongoing criticism of the brand’s styling language, saying the whole point of an M-car “is to emotionalise” and not to look “boring”.

Aimed extensive panning originally of the 4 Series, M3 and M4 penned by Head Designer Domagoj Dukec, and most recently, the XM as well the new 7 Series and facelift X7, Van Meel, along with Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at BMW M, Timo Resch, told the media at the recent BMW M Fest at Kyalami that “designers have to be very unique in their design because if you have cars that appeal to everyone, they are just boring”.

“For us it is really important to get racing technology to production cars and that goes with air intakes and of course there is a lot of discussion about “do you really need that big air intake?” and as a matter fact, we do,” Van Meel said in response to disapproval of the expansive kidney grilles recent models have been fitted with.

Describing the look as a matter of “design that follows function”, Van Meel admitted that while disapproval is bound to occur, “we like our design and our customers like the design because, but I can understand why some people [would] say, “this it not my type of car”.

New M2 has not escaped the backlash for its looks, despite not being as severe as the M3 or M4.

Commenting further, Resch stated that the backlash directed at the M3 and M4 has in parts filtered to down M2 that leaked online days before its unveiling on 12 October.

He, however, added that the M division remains of the opinion that a more conservative design is likely to date a lot faster over a model’s lifecycle as opposed to a look branded as polarising from the off.

“We tend to be bold and we want to make it clear that we are stepping-up as BMW M and yes, we are actively accepting that there will be people won’t like [the styling],” Resch said.

“We have had discussion about this at the beginning, [however] we will continue with this more aggressive and open approach towards design changes as that is what BMW M is all about, always looking for the next step, always evolving.”

ALSO READ: BMW M2, XM and M4 CSL unveiled as star debutants of BMW M Fest

At the same time, Van Meel added that the styling criticism is similar to what the division experienced on the technical side with each generation of the M3 and M5 getting bigger engines and more recently, with added turbocharging and debut of all-wheel-drive.

“If you look at the M3, we started out with a four-cylinder. Then we went to a six-cylinder and had a lot of discussion [with people saying] “now the car is getting heavier, why a six-cylinder?”

“Then [when] the engine was in the car, people said is was driving better than its predecessor but still felt like an M3 and we sold more cars,” Van Meel said.

“Then we changed to the normally aspirated V8 and everyone went, “this is even heavier on the front axle and not about racing anymore” and when they drove it, it felt better than its predecessor and like a typical M3.”

XM has copped extensive flak for its final looks.

“The we changed to the current six-cylinder turbocharged engine and that was the end of days.

“Not acceptable, no throttle response, the car won’t drive yet when they drove it, they went, it is crazy, it drives better than its predecessor and drives like an M3, so we are used to these discussions,” he continued.

“With the xDrive on the M5, [the perception was] it can only go straightforward. No, it a rear-wheel-drive with more traction and when it was there, everyone thought it was cool. And it is the same with the design. Our customers like their cars. We seem to polarise and that is exactly what we want.”

At other end of the spectrum, Resch reassured that it remains committed to the manual gearbox after Van Meel earlier this year confirmed it had registered an even sales split between the six-speed manual and eight-speed Steptronic on the M2.

Besides the newcomer, only the M3 and M4 can still be specified with a manual transmission, but only in select markets with reports alluding to a considerable uptake in North America that famously offered a three-pedal version of the V10-powered E65 M5 and nowhere else.

M division will keep the manual gearbox for as long as possible due to ongoing buyer demand.

“We had from a lot of markets customers putting-up petitions online and voting and pretty much asking us to keep the manual. Not many companies produce manual transmissions anymore, so it is a difficult task,” Resch said.

“To convince our engineering team that we need a manual that is not as fast an automatic, why do you need?”

We said, “That is what our customers asked for and if they want it, they get it”.

While both the M3 and M4 remain solely equipped with the Steptronic ‘box in South Africa, the M2 will be privy to both the manual and self-shifter once sales commence in the next quarter of next year.

Although pricing is still under wraps, speculation points to a likely starting sticker of around R1.5-million based on the R1 063 662 before options price of the M240i xDrive.