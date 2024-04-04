Mahindra starts teasing facelift XUV 300 as renamed XUV 3X0

New name, revised exterior and upgraded interior won't translate to any mechanical gains as this is only due with the next generation.

Rounded tailgate appears similar to the Renault Kiger with a new wraparound LED light design. Image: Mahindra YouTube page

Its debut set to take place this month, Mahindra has started teasing the facelift XUV 300, which will, however, be renamed XUV 3X0 as part of an extensive mid-life overhaul.

Watch the teaser video below

Previewed by a 30 second video posted on Mahindra’s YouTube page overnight, the XUV 3X0, pronounced “XUV three-ex-oh”, will continue to ride on the existing platform once rumoured to underpin the cancelled next generation Ford EcoSport, but as evident by the clip, with a dramatically new exterior.

Hint of sharper looks

Reported until now to take styling inspiration from the XUV 700, the external hints showcase what appears to be a split headlight design flanked by an X-shape motif inner grille surround, plus new alloy wheels referred to as having a “multi-layered” look.

ALSO READ: Mahindra XUV 300’s facelift will be extensive but not mechanical

Additionally set to benefit from a new front bumper, the most dramatic revision to the XUV 3X0 involves a completely restyled rear facia.

So-called “multi layered” alloy wheels will most likely be reserved solely for flagship variants. Image: Mahindra YouTube page

Resplendent not only with a new U-shaped bumper, Mahindra has ditched the conventional taillight clusters for a wraparound design seemingly derived from one of its key rivals, the Renault Kiger.

An apparent split design has been opted for, for the restyled LED headlight clusters. Image: Mahindra YouTube page

As well sharper creases to the bootlid, the XUV 3X0 badge moves to directly below the Mahindra Twin Peaks logo in place of the numberplate that now sits in a dedicated cavity integrated into the bumper itself.

Extensive interior overhaul

Inside, the restyling will involve a new dashboard gaadiwaadi.com reports will house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, plus a digital instrument cluster of similar size.

Also due is a new centre console and climate control panel with physical switchgear, an apparent 360-degree surround-view camera system, Park Assist and a panoramic sunroof.

Same petrol or diesel engines

Up front, the XUV 3X0’s powerplants will be carried over from the XUV 300, meaning a choice of either a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol, or a 1.5-litre turbodiesel paired as standard to a six-speed manual gearbox.

New for the former though will be the first-time option of an Aisin-sourced six-speed torque-converter automatic. As with the XUV 300, the XUV 3X0’s amount of twist will go to the front axle only.

Watch this space

Penned-in for unveiling on 29 April, according to Autocar India, expect more details to emerge within the coming weeks.

NOW READ: Mahindra XUV 300 soon to benefit from XUV 700-style makeover