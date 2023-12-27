Mahindra XUV 300’s facelift will be extensive but not mechanical

Indian brand's now smallest SUV is expected to receive more tech and safety features, but no new engine or additional grunt.

Upgrade in 2022 brought only new alloy wheels to the XUV 300. Image: Mahindra

A model that has remained largely under wraps since the emergence of its first facelift report in June, more details have been unearthed of the updated Mahindra XUV 300 ahead of its market debut next year.

Initial nuances

Mahindra’s smallest SUV following the discontinuation of the KUV 100 earlier this year, the now four-year old XUV 300 received a subtle makeover last year as part of a tech upgrade involving material changes, more standard specification and a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

ALSO READ: Mahindra XUV 300 soon to benefit from XUV 700-style makeover

The model supposed to have provided the base for the updated Ford EcoSport, only for the joint venture between the Blue Oval and Mahindra to dissolve in 2021 after less than two years, the newfound revisions will involve the exterior and more extensive changes inside, but seemingly nothing up front.

What to expect

According to India’s gaadiwaadi.com, who obtained first images of the prototype undergoing testing, the external changes will be derived from the XUV 700 and include not only the new Twin Peaks corporate logo, but also a restyled grille, new headlights, front and rear bumpers, and redesigned alloy wheels.

Rear-end facia hasn’t received any changes since production started in 2019. Image: Mahindra

Snapped in clear detail, the XUV 300’s dashboard has been altered to accommodate a brand-new tablet-style infotainment system, likely with first-time wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also new is the centre console, the physical switchgear for the climate control and the instrument cluster, which will reportedly be an all-digital affair on higher-end models.

Although refreshed in 2022, the XUV 300’s interior will undergo a more substantial change with not only new climate control switches, but also a brand-new infotainment system. Image: Mahindra

The publication goes further by reporting notable new specification items comprising a 360-degree surround-view camera system, a panoramic sunroof and Park Assist.

Still the holder of the safest car in South Africa accolade after being crash tested by Global NCAP two years ago as part of its #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign, only the top-spec W8 offers up to seven airbags versus the two of the lesser W4 and W6 variants.

Same same underneath

As mentioned, no changes are unexpected underneath the XUV 300’s bonnet, meaning the retention of the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged mStallion petrol engine that produces 81kW/200Nm and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbodiesel rated at 86kW/300Nm.

Transmissions are likely to made-up, once again, of the standard issue six-speed manual and the six-speed automated manual currently only available in India.

More soon

Tipped for an early 2024 debut based on a prior report, expect more details, including South African market confirmation, to be revealed within the coming weeks and months.

NOW READ: Cruel blow for Mahindra after XUV300’s 5-star safety rating