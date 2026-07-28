‘It’s a really weird story’: F1 star Alex Albon on living next door to President Ramaphosa

Williams F1 star reveals surprising South African connection that fans never expected

Formula One star Alex Albon has left South African fans smiling after revealing an unexpected personal connection to Mzansi during a visit to the country as part of a youth-focused initiative.

The Williams Racing driver shared stories about once calling Johannesburg home and even joked about having a rather famous neighbour.

A surprising South African chapter

Screenshot: Instagram

During a media engagement, Albon revealed that he lived in South Africa for around six months when he was younger, while his father spent five years living in Johannesburg’s upmarket Hyde Park.

The Thai-British racing driver recalled that his father settled in the leafy suburb, where one of the country’s most recognisable political figures lived.

“A really weird story, I knew that my mum and dad did business in South Africa and he spent a lot of time in Johannesburg. It gets even weirder, actually,” he said.

He explained that the president was their neighbour.

“My dad lived here for five years in Hyde Park. We were at house nine, and he lived at house 10,” Albon quipped, drawing laughter from those in attendance.

The revelation gave fans a glimpse into a lesser-known part of the Formula One driver’s upbringing and an unexpected link between the global motorsport star and South Africa.

Meeting Gayton McKenzie

Albon’s visit also included a meeting with Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, who welcomed the Williams driver with his trademark humour.

“I feel like I’ve met all of you before,” McKenzie joked as he greeted Albon and members of the Williams Racing team.

The light-hearted exchange reflected the excitement surrounding the team’s visit as Formula One continues to enjoy growing popularity across Africa.

He also thanked the people of South Africa for their hospitality in a post saying: “10 hours in South Africa, just enough time to see how beautiful this country and their people are ❤️🇿🇦 thank you for the lovely welcome!”

Why Alex Albon is in South Africa

Albon is visiting South Africa as part of the Williams Racing Africa Fan Tour, an initiative aimed at bringing Formula One closer to African supporters while inspiring the next generation of engineers, innovators and racing enthusiasts.

The tour includes fan engagements, community outreach programmes and opportunities to connect young people with careers in motorsport and science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It also strengthens the sport’s growing relationship with the continent as calls continue for Formula One to come to Africa.

From karting prodigy to Formula One favourite

He has become one of Formula One’s most respected drivers after making his debut in 2019. Racing for Toro Rosso before earning promotion to Red Bull Racing, where he secured podium finishes against some of the sport’s biggest names.

Following a season away from Formula One, he returned with Williams Racing and has played a key role in helping the historic team become increasingly competitive.